Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC midfielder Jayesh Rane determined to excel in final stages of the league

    Jayesh Rane, midfielder for Mumbai City FC, shares insights on the team's determination to excel in the ISL season, emphasising the collective effort towards achieving victory and securing trophies for their home club.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC midfielder Jayesh Rane determined to excel in final stages of the league osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC's midfielder Jayesh Rane shares insights on representing his hometown club and gearing up for the final stages of the ISL 2023-24 season. With an impressive 8-game unbeaten streak, Mumbai City FC emerges as a formidable contender in the ISL this season. Ahead of crucial fixtures against Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG, Rane emphasises the team's dedication towards securing the ISL League Winners Shield and the coveted ISL title.

    Highlighting his preparation routine, Rane stresses on simplicity, consistent training, proper nutrition, and the support of his wife. Proud to represent his hometown club, Rane acknowledges the contributions of fellow players like Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz to the team's success.

    Singling out young talent Vikram Partap Singh for praise, Rane commends his dedication and work ethic, which have significantly impacted Mumbai City FC's performance. Together with Vikram, Rane aims to contribute effectively to the team's pursuit of silverware, fuelled by the collective effort and determination within the squad.

    As Mumbai City FC intensifies its efforts towards achieving success, Rane affirms the team's relentless commitment to securing favourable outcomes, driven by the aspiration to clinch another trophy for the club and its passionate supporters.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    F1 Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position osf

    Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB Coach Andy Flower urges increased aggression after disappointing batting display against RR osf

    IPL 2024: RCB Coach Andy Flower urges increased aggression after disappointing batting display against RR

    cricket IPL 2024: Phase two schedule for 'TATA IPL Fan Park' revealed by BCCI osf

    IPL 2024: Phase two schedule for 'TATA IPL Fan Park' revealed by BCCI

    IPL 2024: Junaid Khan mocks Virat Kohli's 67-ball century in the loss against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Junaid Khan mocks Virat Kohli's 67-ball century in the loss against Rajasthan Royals

    After Mbappe's Real Madrid move, Vinicius Jr. to get 200 million euro offer from Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG snt

    After Mbappe's Real Madrid move, Vinicius Jr. to get 200 million euro offer from Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG?

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY body RKK

    Esha Gupta BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY body

    Hell bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal AJR

    'Hell-bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal

    F1 Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position osf

    Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position

    Did Urvashi Rautela undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant? RKK

    Did Urvashi undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant?

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon