    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa battle to a 1-1 draw: Coach Petr Kratky lauds his players' performance

    Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out an intense 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL), leaving both teams level on points with leaders Odisha FC.

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa battle to a 1-1 draw: Coach Petr Kratky lauds his players' performance
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, expressed satisfaction with his players' performance as they battled to a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL). The intense fixture saw both teams striving to break the deadlock, with Mumbai City FC ultimately extending their unbeaten run against FC Goa to ten games.

    Vikram Partap Singh provided the lead for Mumbai City FC in the 46th minute, tapping in a cross from Bipin Singh. However, FC Goa responded with a spectacular goal from Mohammad Yasir in the 61st minute, leveling the scores. Despite the visitors' relentless attacks, Mumbai City FC's defense held firm, ensuring the match ended in a draw.

    Reflecting on the match, Kratky acknowledged the quality of FC Goa and praised his team's performance in the first and early second half. He highlighted the teamwork and combination that led to Vikram's goal. However, FC Goa showcased their resilience, fighting back and attempting 14 shots compared to Mumbai City FC's 10.

    When asked about potential anxiety during the second-half pressure, Kratky expressed unwavering trust in his players. He commended their dedication, stating, "I trust the boys. And they put their bodies on the line, they fought. And, you know, we took the point. So it was a very good team spirit in it, and we fought until the end."

    Responding to FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, who claimed his team deserved all three points, Kratky considered the overall performance and deemed the draw fair. He acknowledged FC Goa's efforts, especially in the last ten minutes, where they could have scored.

    Key players like Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) and top scorer Jorge Pereyra Diaz were absent due to illness. Kratky emphasised the importance of player health and assured they would be ready for the next game.

    Young forward Ayush Chhikara, who limped off the pitch, will undergo scans for precautionary measures. Kratky emphasised the health of the player as a top priority.

    Commending forward Vikram Partap Singh's form, Kratky discussed the possibility of transitioning him from a winger to a striker. While acknowledging Singh's potential as a striker, Kratky expressed satisfaction with his current role on the wing.

    In conclusion, Kratky praised his team's grit and unity, emphasising their fighting spirit in securing a valuable point against a formidable opponent.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
