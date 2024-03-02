Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' manager Ivan Vukomanovic eyes breakthrough victory in Bengaluru clash

    Kerala Blasters, led by the seasoned head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, gear up for a historic face-off against Bengaluru FC.

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' manager Ivan Vukomanovic eyes breakthrough victory in Bengaluru clash
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    The rise of Kerala Blasters FC under Serbian head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been nothing short of miraculous. The upcoming clash against Bengaluru FC on Saturday symbolizes more than just a game; it's an opportunity to secure their maiden victory in Bengaluru and strengthen their League Shield ambitions.

    Having transformed the Blasters from perennial underachievers to serious contenders, Vukomanovic has instilled renewed hope in the team. While the silverware cabinet remains empty, the passion echoing in the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium suggests a different narrative.

    With back-to-back playoff appearances and an impressive home form turnaround, Vukomanovic stands as the longest-serving and most successful coach in Kochi. His impact goes beyond the pitch, fostering the integration of young talents from the team's youth ranks.

    This season, despite facing significant injuries, the Blasters continue to vie for the League Shield. Vukomanovic, addressing the challenges, stated, "We have stayed positive with an aim to do our best in every match and make the fans proud."

    Now, as the Blasters face Bengaluru FC, the team is in high spirits, eyeing a historic win at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. For Vukomanovic, this presents an opportunity to break new ground, achieve a double over their rivals, and propel the team towards League Shield glory.

    The game in Bengaluru is not just a match; it's a chance for Ivan Vukomanovic to add another feather to his cap and prove that, in the ISL, nothing is truly impossible for the Kerala Blasters.

