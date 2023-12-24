Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa dominates Mohun Bagan Super Giants with 4-1 victory at the Salt Lake stadium

    In a thrilling encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, FC Goa showcased their dominance as they secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    The Gaurs delivered a commanding performance to clinch a significant victory against the Mariners. Noah Sadaoui secures double as FC Goa cruise past Mohun Bagan SG with 4-1 triumph. Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered their second consecutive defeat as FC Goa comfortably secured a 4-1 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture tonight. The Gaurs entered the City of Joy and showcased an impressive performance led by the creative attacking pair of Noah Sadaoui and Victor Rodriguez, handing the Mariners their most substantial home defeat in the ISL.

    This marked only the second instance when Mohun Bagan Super Giant conceded four goals or more in an ISL match. Noah initiated the scoring by converting a penalty earned by the Gaurs due to a handball by Manvir Singh inside the 18-yard box. Despite goalkeeper Vishal Kaith correctly anticipating the direction of Noah's kick, the sheer power behind the Moroccan's shot ensured an early lead for Manolo Marquez’s team.

    Throughout the game, the 30-year-old proved to be a constant threat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant's defensive line, seamlessly maneuvering between flanks to penetrate their backline and take shots at Kaith. The home team's defense appeared unusually disorganised in this match, allowing Brandon Fernandes and his teammates to exploit gaps with straightforward through balls, resulting in a significant loss that could have repercussions for the Kolkata-based club.

    Spanish midfielder Rodriguez extended the lead in the 42nd minute through a quick one-two with Carl McHugh at the edge of the box. Rodriguez received a curling ball from the right flank and swiftly passed to McHugh, who returned the favor immediately. McHugh skillfully collected the ball before unleashing a powerful shot into the net.

    The second half saw Noah securing his brace with an assist from Brandon, making him the third-highest assist maker in the ISL with a total of 22 assists, trailing behind Hugo Boumous (32) and Roy Krishna (23). Despite Dimitrios Petratos's stunning free-kick in added time cutting the deficit, FC Goa maintained control over the game. Noah narrowly missed a hat-trick, but the Mariners' defense held firm, and Carlos Martinez sealed the victory with a late spot-kick in the 91st minute. 

    Noah delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing exceptional skill, footwork, and the ability to navigate through opponents. Scoring twice, creating a goal-scoring opportunity, and completing 82% of his 34 passes, he had a commendable outing.

    What's next for both teams?
    FC Goa will travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC on December 29, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Kerala Blasters FC on December 26.'

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
