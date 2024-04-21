ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, shares his insights following a thrilling victory over Chennaiyin FC, expressing confidence in his team's qualification for the Indian Super League semi-finals and anticipation for their upcoming playoff clash against Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa's Manolo Marquez asserted that his team deserves a spot in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) following their impressive performance against Chennaiyin FC in the Knockout 2 fixture. Reflecting on the closely contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, Marquez emphasised the balanced nature of the game, with both teams having their fair share of opportunities. FC Goa took charge early on, controlling possession and launching several attacks down the flanks, leading to Noah Sadaoui's opening goal in the 36th minute. Brandon Fernandes extended the lead with a remarkable long-range strike just before halftime.

Despite Chennaiyin FC's response through Lazar Cirkovic's goal, FC Goa's defense held firm against subsequent attacks, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Marquez acknowledged the intensity of the game and the significance of heading into halftime with a 2-1 lead, which fueled his team's determination in the second half.

Marquez highlighted the potential dangers of a 2-0 lead compared to a 2-1 advantage, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the right attitude on the pitch. Despite a less thrilling spectacle for spectators, Marquez firmly believed in his team's deserving qualification for the semi-finals.

Looking ahead to the semi-final clash against Mumbai City, Marquez anticipated another tough encounter but expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete. He emphasized the importance of not just playing well but also competing effectively, especially in the intense playoff atmosphere where the quality of football can vary.

With his sights set on progressing further in the tournament, Marquez remained optimistic about FC Goa's chances, drawing on his past playoff experiences and the resilience of his squad. He underlined the need for a competitive spirit and assured fans that FC Goa would bring their best to the upcoming fixtures against Mumbai City.