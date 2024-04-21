Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, shares his insights following a thrilling victory over Chennaiyin FC, expressing confidence in his team's qualification for the Indian Super League semi-finals and anticipation for their upcoming playoff clash against Mumbai City FC.

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    FC Goa's Manolo Marquez asserted that his team deserves a spot in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) following their impressive performance against Chennaiyin FC in the Knockout 2 fixture. Reflecting on the closely contested match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, Marquez emphasised the balanced nature of the game, with both teams having their fair share of opportunities. FC Goa took charge early on, controlling possession and launching several attacks down the flanks, leading to Noah Sadaoui's opening goal in the 36th minute. Brandon Fernandes extended the lead with a remarkable long-range strike just before halftime.

    Despite Chennaiyin FC's response through Lazar Cirkovic's goal, FC Goa's defense held firm against subsequent attacks, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Marquez acknowledged the intensity of the game and the significance of heading into halftime with a 2-1 lead, which fueled his team's determination in the second half.

    Marquez highlighted the potential dangers of a 2-0 lead compared to a 2-1 advantage, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the right attitude on the pitch. Despite a less thrilling spectacle for spectators, Marquez firmly believed in his team's deserving qualification for the semi-finals.

    Looking ahead to the semi-final clash against Mumbai City, Marquez anticipated another tough encounter but expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete. He emphasized the importance of not just playing well but also competing effectively, especially in the intense playoff atmosphere where the quality of football can vary.

    With his sights set on progressing further in the tournament, Marquez remained optimistic about FC Goa's chances, drawing on his past playoff experiences and the resilience of his squad. He underlined the need for a competitive spirit and assured fans that FC Goa would bring their best to the upcoming fixtures against Mumbai City.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: RCB star Dinesh Karthik says he is 100 percent ready to play T20 World Cup 2024 snt

    IPL 2024: RCB star Dinesh Karthik says he is 100 percent ready to play T20 World Cup 2024

    IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's animated chat ahead of clash breaks internet (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB breaks internet (WATCH)

    Encourage girls to sports, they will bring smiles on faces Sachin Tendulkar's message to parents (WATCH) snt

    'Encourage girls to sports, they will bring smiles on faces': Sachin Tendulkar's message to parents (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS snt

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS

    football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic disappointed as Kerala Blasters FC bow out after loss to Odisha FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic disappointed as Kerala Blasters FC bow out after loss to Odisha FC; WATCH highlights

    Recent Stories

    Actress Shinnova claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her 'biological father', demands DNA and files petition RKK

    Actress Shinnova claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her 'biological father', demands DNA and files petition

    How to remove dark circles at home? rkn

    How to remove dark circles at home?

    Germany Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH) AJR

    Germany: Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH)

    Paneer or Tofu? Which is healthier and better for weight loss? RKK

    Paneer or Tofu? Which is healthier and better for weight loss?

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon