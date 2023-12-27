Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak

    Odisha FC's head coach, Sergio Lobera, expressed his elation after the team's 1-0 triumph over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    After Odisha FC secured a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, head coach Sergio Lobera expressed high praise for his team's performance. With this crucial win, the Kalinga Warriors elevated to the third position on the points table, accumulating 21 points from 11 matches. The decisive moment of the match occurred in the 21st minute when Isak Vanlalruatfela and Roy Krishna's combination play resulted in the Fijian finding the back of the net, leading to a 1-0 defeat for the Shers at home against the Kalinga Warriors.

    Lobera conveyed his satisfaction with the team's display, particularly highlighting their strong first half. Despite facing challenges from the hosts in the second half, Lobera commended his defensive unit for effectively dealing with them.

    "I am very happy. I think the first 45 minutes of our performance were very good," stated Lobera in the post-match press conference. "Keeping possession of the ball and dominating the game generated some chances for us. In the second half, we suffered a bit more because Punjab FC is a brave team, trying to play attacking football. I like the coach. I think they are doing a very good job."

    Reflecting on the challenging nature of the ISL, Lobera acknowledged the difficulty faced by teams in their first year and praised Punjab FC for their bold approach to the game. Despite the increased pressure in the second half, he emphasized the importance of securing three points in such competitive matches.

    Having achieved three consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the ISL, Lobera expressed his delight, attributing the success to the team's hard work and consistent performance in various competitions.

    "I am happy because it's a new record," he said. "We try to find the balance, and now we have more balance in defensive terms. But the most important thing for me is that we are unbeaten in ten games in a row—eight wins and two draws—and this is very difficult to achieve in different competitions."

    While expressing pride in his players' efforts, Lobera acknowledged the challenges of a packed schedule and emphasised the need for continuous improvement. Despite being pleased with the team's first-half performance in the ISL, he stressed the importance of ongoing growth, ambition, and hard work in the remaining half of the season.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
