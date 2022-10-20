Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC take on East Bengal FC in the battle for first points

    NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC take on East Bengal FC in the battle for first points snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday, October 20, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table. 

    NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the ISL.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB drubs KBFC 5-2

    Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match.

    Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending Hero ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win. NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

    Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. Despite NorthEast United FC’s start to the season, Balbul was fairly optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the game in his pre-match press conference.

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC take on East Bengal FC in the battle for first points snt

    “We have a really good team that can win tomorrow. We will come with the right attitude – the right approach. The players have shown me in training that they are concentrating and very committed, and it will be a tough match, but we want three points tomorrow,” he said.

    East Bengal FC were beaten 3-1 by Kerala Blasters in their first game of the season. Their second game against FC Goa was a bit closer, where they lost 2-1 after Edu Bedia scored a stoppage-time free-kick. East Bengal FC are yet to score a goal from open play.

    East Bengal FC have also collapsed towards the end of games, and Head Coach Stephen Constantine suggested in his pre-match conference that the team needs to start putting two halves together.

    “You know, I think we have played well in parts, but now we need to put them all together and be consistent. We are starting to find a rhythm – I see this in training also. In the last couple of days, we have worked very hard on what we need to be doing. So, hopefully on Thursday, we get the positive result,” he said.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC head coach elated with win over Odisha FC; lauds Bipin Singh's historic feat

    The two sides have faced each other four times so far, with NorthEast United FC yet to be on the losing side. Three of the games have ended in victory for the Highlanders, but the last meeting between the two sides, back in February, ended in a draw. The match promises to be quite tense with both teams having a pressing need to get off the mark on the points table.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pro Panja League 2023: DD Sports roped in as official broadcast partner

    Pro Panja League: DD Sports roped in as official broadcast partner; arm-wrestlers gear up for 1st edition

    Did Urvashi Rautela say I love you to Rishabh Pant Actor clarifies on the viral video drb

    Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs ZIM: All-round West Indies/Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout, twitter reactions-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout

    football Manchester United's Mason Greenwood granted bail after rape charge; Twitterati scream 'money talks' snt

    Man United's Mason Greenwood granted bail after rape charge; Twitterati scream 'money talks'

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts Babar Azam-led side's fitness level; says 'tummies visible' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts Babar Azam-led side's fitness level; says 'tummies visible'

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan in Japan: RRR star is having a great time with Upasana Kamineni; actor enjoying stardom among Japanese fans RBA

    Ram Charan in Japan: RRR star is having a great time with Upasana; actor enjoying stardom among Japanese fans

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign sur

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2022: Health of Aries, Capricorn may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 20 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Paris Hilton arrives in India; clicks selfies with fans drb

    Paris Hilton arrives in India; clicks selfies with fans

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon