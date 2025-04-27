The Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) took a bold step in promoting India's indigenous sport to the world, as its digital campaign illuminated the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday, April 27. This historic move not only showcased kabaddi's growing appeal but also marked a significant moment for the league as it aims to reach international audiences beyond Indian borders.

Kabaddi's Growing Global Appeal

The digital display at Times Square became a symbolic celebration of kabaddi, highlighting the sport’s rising global recognition. GI-PKL's international outreach is reinforcing the ambition to bring India's traditional sport into the spotlight on one of the world’s biggest digital stages. As kabaddi continues to gain momentum internationally, the league serves as a major platform for players and fans across the world.

International Stars Share Their Experiences

The GI-PKL is also attracting international stars who are relishing their experience and learning from the competitive environment. Ireen Atieno Otieno from Kenya, who is playing for the Haryanvi Eagles, shared her thoughts:

"My experience has been very much learning because I thought I knew so much rules about Kabaddi. But since I came here, I find more professional way to play Kabaddi. So I am so humbled as I learn a lot."

Zita Korber from Hungary, playing for the Punjabi Tigers, echoed similar sentiments, "I am enjoying it so much. My countrymen (Hungary) think I am so lucky to be playing in GI-PKL and they have been supporting and backing me through the league."

HIPSA President Applauds the Global Growth of Kabaddi

The excitement around kabaddi’s growth was further underscored by Ms. Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA). She expressed her pride over the Times Square promotion, calling it a monumental moment for the sport:

"Seeing Kabaddi featured at Times Square is a proud moment for all of us. It reaffirms our belief that kabaddi is ready for the global stage. We are thrilled to see the world embracing our sport with such enthusiasm."

GI-PKL's Nationwide Impact

Prior to the event in New York, the GI-PKL campaign had already made a visual impact in India. Over 30 billboards were installed across major cities like Delhi NCR, Bareilly, Lucknow, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, creating a buzz around the ongoing league.

Exciting Climax at the GI-PKL

As the GI-PKL moves toward its business end, four teams have reached the men's semifinals at Gurugram University. The Punjabi Tigers, Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions, and Bhojpuri Leopards are all gearing up for the semifinals, which will take place on Monday, April 29. The first semi-final will see Marathi Vultures face off against Punjabi Tigers at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the Tamil Lions vs. Bhojpuri Leopards clash.

The final showdown is set for April 30, with the two semifinal winners battling for the championship.

Women’s League Draws Excitement

The women’s GI-PKL competition is also heating up. On Sunday, April 28, the women’s league stage will wrap up with exciting matchups. The Punjabi Tigress will face off against Marathi Falcons at 6:00 PM, followed by Telugu Cheetahs against Haryanvi Eagles at 7:00 PM. The day's action will culminate with Bhojpuri Leopardess taking on Tamil Lioness at 8:00 PM.

Catch All the Kabaddi Action

Fans can catch all the thrilling kabaddi action live on DD Sports, Waves OTT, Sony Sports 3, and FanCode, starting from 6:00 PM IST. The action-packed matches promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats as the league nears its grand finale.