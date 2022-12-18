Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks

Netherlands did not have the best outing during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, Cody Gakpo did leave his mark and has been subject to a January move from PSV. Meanwhile, club boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has commented on the same.

European giant Netherlands failed to have an impactful outing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It was ousted by former two-time champion Argentina in the quarterfinal, as the side's wait for its maiden WC title continues. However, despite failing to enter the semis, winger Cody Gakpo did make an impact in the event, scoring three goals for the Dutch. Consequently, his impressive performance has drawn the attention of several top European clubs, as he has been heavily subjected to a move from Dutch giant PSV. Having been linked to English giant Manchester United and reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid, the Lighbulbs' head coach and former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken on the topic.

Chitchatting to Voetbal International, van Nistelrooy articulated, "I enjoyed watching him [in Qatar]. He deserves this because of how he has behaved and how he's continued to work and continued to perform. I could help him from very close by, which makes me proud. And then, I'll give him his path when it comes. If I have the choice, I prefer the summer [window], but it can also be now. You know there comes a time when you can't say no."

Meanwhile, Gakpo was also interviewed on the same during the WC. The Dutchman enunciated, "I thought about Manchester United before, but when that didn't happen, I didn't know anymore and started to doubt. Then, Leeds United came, and I wondered if I should go there. Now, I'll wait for everything. I haven't heard from Manchester United yet, but when they come, I'll think about it."

Meanwhile, as per The Telegraph, United is looking to launch a £50 million bid for Gakpo once the January transfer window officially opens on New Year's Day. PSV has set the same asking price, and United head coach Erik ten Hag seems desperate to land him at Old Trafford. However, there could be a bidding war if Los Blancos opts to inject itself into it.