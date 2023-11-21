India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak

In the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, India is set to face Qatar in a crucial second-round match on Tuesday. Following their confidence-boosting 1-0 victory against Kuwait on November 16, India is eager to put up a strong challenge against Qatar. Despite being the underdogs, India aims to build on their surprising 0-0 draw against Qatar in the 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha on September 10, 2019.

With recent successes against Kuwait and Afghanistan, who are perceived as the weakest team in the group, India hopes to secure at least a draw against the formidable Qatar side. However, it's worth noting that Qatar, ranked 61st in the world, is coming off an impressive 8-1 victory over Afghanistan in their previous match. The clash promises to be an exciting contest as India strives to continue their positive momentum in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

