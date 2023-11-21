Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak

    In a highly anticipated clash, India faces Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, aiming to continue their winning streak after a confidence-boosting 1-0 victory against Kuwait.

    Football India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    In the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, India is set to face Qatar in a crucial second-round match on Tuesday. Following their confidence-boosting 1-0 victory against Kuwait on November 16, India is eager to put up a strong challenge against Qatar. Despite being the underdogs, India aims to build on their surprising 0-0 draw against Qatar in the 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha on September 10, 2019.

    With recent successes against Kuwait and Afghanistan, who are perceived as the weakest team in the group, India hopes to secure at least a draw against the formidable Qatar side. However, it's worth noting that Qatar, ranked 61st in the world, is coming off an impressive 8-1 victory over Afghanistan in their previous match. The clash promises to be an exciting contest as India strives to continue their positive momentum in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

    Also Read: David Warner apologises for breaking 'Billions of Hearts' after Australia's stunning victory over India

    Also Read: Pakistan Cricket appoints Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as Bowling coaches for Australia and New Zealand tours

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari osf

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN) snt

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN)

    Cricket David Warner apologises for breaking 'Billions of Hearts' after Australia's stunning victory over India osf

    David Warner apologises for breaking 'Billions of Hearts' after Australia's stunning victory over India

    World Cup: Harbhajan Singh calls for respect, urges fans to avoid targeting Australian cricketers' families vkp

    World Cup: Harbhajan Singh calls for respect, urges fans to avoid targeting Australian cricketers' families

    cricket Pakistan Cricket appoints Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as Bowling coaches for Australia and New Zealand tours osf

    Pakistan Cricket appoints Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as Bowling coaches for Australia and New Zealand tours

    Recent Stories

    6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving RKK

    6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving

    Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures) RBA

    Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures)

    Ex Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust AJR

    Ex-Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari osf

    Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN) snt

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN)

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon