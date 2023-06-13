Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ilkay Gundogan contemplates future as Barcelona and Arsenal pursue transfer deal

    Gundogan is weighing his options regarding a potential transfer as his contract enters its final weeks.

    Ilkay Gundogan contemplates future as Barcelona and Arsenal pursue transfer deal
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is currently considering his options regarding his future amid interest from Barcelona and Arsenal. With his contract at the Etihad Stadium entering its final three weeks, Gundogan could potentially be available on a free transfer if he doesn't reach a new agreement with Manchester City.

    While Barcelona has reportedly offered the German international a three-year contract, City has presented a one-year extension with an additional 12-month option. Arsenal, as well as several Saudi clubs, also maintain their interest in the midfielder.

    Arsenal has previously recruited players from Manchester City, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus joining their ranks last summer, resulting in a significant improvement in their performance.

    Also read: UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, indicating that Gundogan will make a decision soon.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
