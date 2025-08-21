Arsenal secretly secured a deal for Eberechi Eze, outmaneuvering Tottenham's delayed offer. The Gunners' decisive move, accelerated by Havertz's injury, highlights their strategic transfer approach and strengthens their title bid.

In one of the most dramatic transfer stories of the summer, Arsenal have clinched the signing of Eberechi Eze just as Tottenham Hotspur finally put an acceptable offer on the table for Crystal Palace. For Spurs, the timing couldn’t have been crueller—what they thought was progress in negotiations with Palace chairman Steve Parish ended with their north London rivals moving decisively and taking the prize.

The move is being billed as one of the great transfer hijackings, but in truth, Arsenal had been ahead of Tottenham long before Levy and company knew it. Here is a detailed timeline of key events leading up to Arsenal’s hijacking of the Eberechi Eze transfer from Tottenham.

Early Summer 2025:

Arsenal identify Eberechi Eze as a transfer target.

However, after spending £63m on Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal shift focus to player sales before pursuing another major attacking signing.

Eze’s £60m release clause (with £8m bonuses) is noted in the window.

Mid-July 2025:

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta meet with Eze.

Eze is excited by Arsenal’s project and sold on joining the club, but the Gunners do not make an offer at this stage.

Early August 2025:

Tottenham ramp up negotiations with Crystal Palace, aiming to agree on a move for Eze worth £55m plus add-ons.

Palace’s chairman, Steve Parish, negotiates with Spurs’ Daniel Levy, with talks hitting multiple stumbling blocks (add-ons, payment structure, etc.)

Arsenal internally maintain contact with Palace, securing the “principles” of an agreement as early as Sunday, 10 August, but keep it secret.

Mixed signals in the media as Arsenal are rumored to prefer a left winger and to need sales before buying.

Eze grows to accept the likelihood of a Spurs move and even tries to resolve it with Palace himself, although his dream remains Arsenal.

Thursday, August 14, 2025:

Eze’s official release clause expires, but negotiations around similar figures continue.

Friday-Sunday, August 15-17, 2025:

Several reports suggest the Eze-to-Spurs deal is “almost done but constantly at the point of collapse” as talks stall and restart repeatedly.

Sunday, August 17, 2025:

Arsenal defeat Manchester United. Kai Havertz suffers a significant knee injury, expected to sideline him for up to three months.

This setback forces Arsenal’s transfer team to accelerate striker and attacking midfielder searches.

Monday, August 18, 2025:

Palace and Spurs’ negotiations continue but stall as Palace seek a replacement and Spurs consider offering Richarlison to help sweeten the deal.

Eze remains her in contact with Palace and is training ahead of the upcoming Conference League play-off.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

Sporting director Andrea Berta, manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal executives finalize plans to move for Eze, leveraging the good relationship between Tim Lewis (Arsenal) and Steve Parish (Palace).

Arsenal prepare a revised offer: £60m with £7.5–8m in add-ons, effectively matching the previously expired release clause.

Spurs are informed they must meet Palace’s demands and finally agree to the terms, also agreeing personal terms with Eze.

However, Palace insist that Eze play in the Conference League qualifier against Fredrikstad.

Arsenal unexpectedly step in on Wednesday afternoon, matching and improving the bid within hours.

Eze, always preferring Arsenal, now expects to join the Gunners.

Wednesday Evening, August 20, 2025:

Arsenal’s move is revealed publicly after details emerge, and Spurs’ hopes are dashed. The hijacking is confirmed as “the deal of the summer.”

Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Eze continues training with Palace and prepares for the play-off — his last possible game before an Arsenal transfer.

Spurs express disappointment, with growing pressure on Daniel Levy after missing out on Eze (and earlier on Morgan Gibbs-White). They turn attention to other targets but face resistance.

Summary:

Arsenal quietly positioned themselves for Eze in July, acted decisively following Havertz’s injury, and leveraged strong club relationships to swoop in just as Spurs neared a deal. Their bid matched Palace’s terms and fulfilled the player’s dream, while Tottenham were left empty-handed despite days of negotiations.