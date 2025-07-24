Neymar showcased both his talent and temper in Santos' recent match against Internacional. While contributing significantly on the field, he also engaged in confrontations with fans and opponents, sparking social media debate.

On Wednesday the 23rd, Neymar once again stood out during Santos' match against Internacional, making a significant impact with and without the ball. Wearing the number 10 jersey, he posed a constant threat despite the team's defeat. He managed three precise shots on goal, one of which hit the post and almost resulted in a goal, while also frequently attempting to drive his teammates forward on the pitch.

However, Neymar also attracted attention for his behaviour off the ball. Late in the game at Vila Belmiro, he had a confrontation with a Santos fan, challenging him to a fight. The tension escalated even further after the final whistle, when Neymar was involved in another discussion close to the lower stands with a different fan. Earlier in the match, just before halftime, he had a clash with Rochet, Internacional’s goalkeeper. His passion was evident when he celebrated an apparent equalizing goal for Santos by breaking the corner flag and trying to rip his shirt, though the ball never actually crossed the goal line.

Social Media Reaction

These intense moments caused quite a stir on social media, sparking debates about Neymar's behavior during the game.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…





Scroll to load tweet…





Scroll to load tweet…

Playing Streak

Despite Santos' defeat, Neymar has reasons for personal satisfaction, having completed three consecutive full matches within just eight days against Flamengo, Mirassol, and Internacional. This marks a rare streak, the last time he played three full consecutive games being in February 2023 while at PSG, when he played full matches against Marseille, Monaco, and Bayern between February 8 and 14.

League Standings for Santos

In terms of the league standings, Santos remains in the relegation zone of the Campeonato Brasileiro after 14 games, occupying 17th place with 14 points, the same as Vasco who is 16th but has a better overall record. Just behind Santos is Juventude with 11 points, who are scheduled to face São Paulo on Thursday the 24th. The club's position in the standings is precarious, and Neymar’s performances continue to draw attention both for his contributions on the field and his controversies off it.