Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heartbreak for Real Madrid fans as Jude Bellingham suffers shoulder dislocation; doubtful for UCL clash

    Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has reportedly dislocated his left shoulder and is unlikely to play in the UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting Braga, sending a wave of heartbreak among fans of the Spanish giants.

    football Heartbreak for Real Madrid fans as Jude Bellingham suffers shoulder dislocation; doubtful for UCL clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 9:48 PM IST

    Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who has been one of the most impactful players for the Spanish giants since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu this summer, has reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation and is likely to miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2023-24 clash against Sporting Braga. The England international sustained a shoulder injury during the team's draw against Rayo Vallecano, as the Los Blancos struggled in their goalless draw, displaying inefficiency against their city rivals. Despite completing the entire 90-minute game, Bellingham encountered a shoulder issue, leading to visible strapping on his left arm and chest post-match.

    Also read: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti downplays draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga title race

    According to a report in El Chiringuito, a meeting between manager Carlo Ancelotti, doctors and Bellingham will meet on Tuesday to decide on the star player's inclusion for the Champions League clash scheduled for November 9.

    Earlier, Ancelotti acknowledged the problem, expressing concern over Bellingham's injury. The shoulder injury to Bellingham could significantly impact Real Madrid, considering the player's influential role in the squad since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital. Bellingham, who was recently honoured with the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony in Paris, has notably scored ten goals in the La Liga and three goals in Champions League, showcasing exceptional performance in an advanced position.

    Girona, a surprising frontrunner in La Liga, leads the league after 12 matches, holding a two-point advantage over Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Barcelona follows closely behind, securing a stoppage-time victory against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

    Following this news, heartbroken Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to express their anguish and wished Bellingham a speedy recovery. "Heavy load carrying does that. Speedy recovery Idolo," noted one fan on X, while another added, "His shoulder is tired of carrying Madrid."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions by Real Madrid fans:

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia aims to tackle middle-order issues in the clash against Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia aims to tackle middle-order issues in the clash against Afghanistan

    cricket Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball osf

    Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews faces rare 'timed-out' decision in the clash against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews faces rare 'timed-out' decision in the clash against Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Saturn iconic rings will briefly 'disappear' in 2025; here's why snt

    Saturn's iconic rings will briefly 'disappear' in 2025; here's why

    football Rio Ferdinand turns 45: 8 quotes by the former England defender osf

    Rio Ferdinand turns 45: 8 quotes by the former England defender

    Taiwan Diwali celebration illuminates growing bond with India; fireworks, cultural dance go viral (WATCH) snt

    Taiwan's Diwali celebration illuminates growing bond with India; fireworks, cultural dance go viral (WATCH)

    football Happy Birthday David de Gea: Top 6 performances by the goalkeeper osf

    Happy Birthday David de Gea: Top 6 performances by the goalkeeper

    cricket Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Top 7 performances by the Pakistan pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Top 7 performances by the Pakistan pacer

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon