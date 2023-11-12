Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim

    In a dynamic Bundesliga clash, Harry Kane showcased his scoring prowess with a double, propelling Bayern Munich to a 4-2 victory against Heidenheim.

    Harry Kane notched a double as Bayern Munich claimed a 4-2 victory against Heidenheim, propelling the Bavarians to the summit of the table. Despite a spirited response from Heidenheim, who netted two quick goals in the second half to level the score, Bayern ultimately secured the win with late strikes from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Although Bayern currently leads the table, Bayer Leverkusen, boasting an impressive record this season, could reclaim the top spot with a victory over Union Berlin on Sunday.

    Describing the match, Thomas Mueller acknowledged its fluctuating nature, stating, "It was a changing match. At one point we had it in our grip, then we didn't, then we did again. What was nice is that we were able to react, that we managed to switch to a higher gear. It brought us to the top of the table, and I hope that Leverkusen drop points sometime."

    Harry Kane, who has now scored 17 goals in 11 league games since joining Bayern Munich, expressed his satisfaction with the result, deeming it "an important victory." He emphasized the significance of winning such games, even if they might not be remembered in the long term.

    Kane quickly made his mark on the game, scoring the opener after 14 minutes with a turn and shot. He added another just before halftime, heading in from a corner. Despite Bayern's initial dominance, Heidenheim leveled the score with goals from Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste within a three-minute span. However, late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting secured Bayern's victory.

    Manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his joy over the three points, stating, "Today I'm extremely happy about the three points. The feeling of waking up after a win, you can't top it."

    Also Read: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo propel Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory against Valencia

