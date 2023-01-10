Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guarding Emiliano Martinez's World Cup accolades? Argentina goalie shows off security dog in action

    Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who sparked massive controversy after his exploits in Qatar, has shown off his guard dog - a similar breed to those used by the SAS and US Navy Seals.

    football Guarding Emiliano Martinez's World Cup accolades Argentina goalie shows off security dog in action snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022-winning Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez flaunted his 20,000-pound security dog, a canine of the same breed as the SAS and US Navy Seals. 

    The Aston Villa goalkeeper shared a video on Instagram of the protection dog in action, showing an 'intruder' being fully repulsed by its razor-sharp teeth as they attempted to 'attack' his wife Mandinha outside their house.

    According to sources, Martinez purchased the dog last week to guard his home, family, and awards. Martinez received the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper when Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar.

    Also read: French legend Patrick Vieira blasts Argentina's Martinez for taunting Mbappe and 'damaging the game'

    A Belgian Malinois security dog, like those employed by the elite military in conflict zones, has been purchased by Martinez. They can weigh up to 30kg and cost at least 20,000 pounds.

    Numerous top-flight footballers have had their homes targeted by thieves in recent years, prompting several celebrities to try to increase their protection.

    Among the football stars who have previously purchased guard dogs from the business are Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal, and Hugo Lloris, the French goalie.

    Former England stars Ashley Cole and Jack Wilshere, and heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, have also used the company.

    football Guarding Emiliano Martinez's World Cup accolades Argentina goalie shows off security dog in action snt

    Martinez's actions during Argentina's World Cup 2022 celebrations back in Buenos Aires sparked a massive controversy as the goalkeeper mocked France's Kylian Mbappe by clutching a baby doll with the PSG star's mask on it.

    The Aston Villa goalkeeper also made an obscene gesture after being awarded the Golden Glove for the showpiece tournament's best keeper, which led to further criticisms of his actions.

    When questioned about his goalkeeper's antics in Qatar, Unai Emery, the club's manager, revealed he would now advise Martinez to "control his emotions."

    According to reports from Spain, Emery wants to offload Martinez in January after being dissatisfied with his post-World Cup antics.

    Also read: 'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

    Martinez missed Villa's 2-0 victory at Tottenham on January 1 due to his return from Argentina, although he did wear the gloves for the 1-1 draw against Wolves at home three days later.

    Martinez sat on the sidelines as League Two Stevenage shocked Villa in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Vincent Aboubaker chooses between the two GOATs snt

    Ronaldo or Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Aboubaker chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to pocket additional 175 million pounds for promoting Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid snt

    Ronaldo to pocket additional 175 million pounds for promoting Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid?

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Supporters go amok as Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    football More trouble for Noel Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit snt

    More trouble for Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit

    football Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby-ayh

    Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby

    Recent Stories

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this RBA

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Vincent Aboubaker chooses between the two GOATs snt

    Ronaldo or Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Aboubaker chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    CISF personnel deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol AJR

    CISF personnel deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua BOLD rain dance on Janwari Me Fatata Jawani goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’ goes VIRAL

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac AJR

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon