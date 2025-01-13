Gerard Pique mocks Iker Casillas after Barcelona's 5-2 Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid (WATCH)

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique couldn’t resist taking a playful dig at Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas in the aftermath of Barcelona’s emphatic victory over their eternal rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final.

football Gerard Pique mocks Iker Casillas after Barcelona's 5-2 Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique couldn’t resist taking a playful dig at Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas in the aftermath of Barcelona’s emphatic victory over their eternal rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Blaugrana locked horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos on Sunday night, in a clash that promised fireworks. And the game did not disappoint. Despite conceding an early goal, Barcelona stormed back to claim a dominant 5-2 win, with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, and a brace from Raphinha sealing the triumph.

The comprehensive victory sparked widespread celebrations among Barcelona fans, players, and former stars alike. Among those reveling in the moment was none other than former Barca defender Gerard Pique, who made sure to leave his mark on the night’s festivities.

Appearing at the Kings League—a football competition he co-founded—on Sunday evening, Pique recreated his iconic "five-finger" celebration, which he first performed after Barcelona’s historic 5-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in 2010. The gesture, symbolizing Barcelona’s five goals in that famous encounter, has long been a source of pride for the club's fans and a thorn in the side of Madridistas.

While flashing the five fingers, Pique took the opportunity to aim a lighthearted jab at Iker Casillas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper and club legend. The interaction, though playful in nature, further fueled the joyous mood among the Blaugrana faithful on a night to remember.

Watch: Gerard Pique trolls Real Madrid legend after Barcelona’s Super Cup rout

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Arsenal on the brink after FA Cup exit: Can Gunners overcome injury woes to salvage their season? snt

Arsenal on the brink after FA Cup exit: Can Gunners overcome injury woes to salvage their season?

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood in Australia squad despite injuries; Marsh also included snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood in Australia squad despite injuries; Marsh also included

tennis Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac snt

Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet snt

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon
'The One and Only': R. Madhavan Hails Ajith Kumar’s Racing Triumph at Dubai 24H Race

'The One and Only': R. Madhavan Hails Ajith Kumar’s Racing Triumph at Dubai 24H Race

Video Icon