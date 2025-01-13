Gerard Pique mocks Iker Casillas after Barcelona's 5-2 Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid (WATCH)

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique couldn’t resist taking a playful dig at Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas in the aftermath of Barcelona’s emphatic victory over their eternal rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Blaugrana locked horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos on Sunday night, in a clash that promised fireworks. And the game did not disappoint. Despite conceding an early goal, Barcelona stormed back to claim a dominant 5-2 win, with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, and a brace from Raphinha sealing the triumph.

The comprehensive victory sparked widespread celebrations among Barcelona fans, players, and former stars alike. Among those reveling in the moment was none other than former Barca defender Gerard Pique, who made sure to leave his mark on the night’s festivities.

Appearing at the Kings League—a football competition he co-founded—on Sunday evening, Pique recreated his iconic "five-finger" celebration, which he first performed after Barcelona’s historic 5-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in 2010. The gesture, symbolizing Barcelona’s five goals in that famous encounter, has long been a source of pride for the club's fans and a thorn in the side of Madridistas.

While flashing the five fingers, Pique took the opportunity to aim a lighthearted jab at Iker Casillas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper and club legend. The interaction, though playful in nature, further fueled the joyous mood among the Blaugrana faithful on a night to remember.

Watch: Gerard Pique trolls Real Madrid legend after Barcelona’s Super Cup rout

