Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French legend Olivier Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024, says 'will miss it a lot'

    French football legend Olivier Giroud has announced his retirement from international duty following the upcoming Euros in Germany. 

    football French legend Olivier Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024, says 'will miss it a lot' snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    French football legend Olivier Giroud has announced his retirement from international duty following the upcoming Euros in Germany. This tournament will mark the end of his representation for France, concluding a remarkable career that includes winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final in 2022.

    In an interview with L’Équipe, Giroud expressed his sentiments, saying, "Obviously I’m going to miss it a lot, but I think my time with the French team will be over after the Euros. I need to cede my place for the young players."

    This acknowledgment signals a passing of the torch to the emerging generation, with talents like Marcus Thuram, aged 26, poised to step up and carry the mantle for the national side.

    Giroud's retirement will undoubtedly leave a void within the team. His record-breaking 57 goals for Les Bleus underscore his immense contribution. Yet, beyond the sheer goal tally, his impact on the team transcended statistics. The 2018 campaign highlighted his role in facilitating opportunities for his teammates, showcasing his value beyond scoring.

    Such was Giroud's influence that French sensation Kylian Mbappe, aged 25, reportedly urged Paris Saint-Germain to acquire a striker akin to Giroud's style. Mbappe sought a partner who could not only complement his playing style but also create space for him to exploit. This endorsement speaks volumes about Giroud's unique skill set and the intangible benefits he brought to the team dynamic.

    Giroud admitted that it would be a different tournament for him now that he knows it will be his last. 

    "There is a bit of nostalgia for all those years gone by. Obviously, there will be a lot of emotions, a lot of details, and memories that will resurface, but we have to put that aside and enjoy every moment once again […] emotion must not take over. There is still a competition to win, even if it will be special for me," the Frenchman said.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn

    'DK, we love you': WATCH RCB's moving farewell to Dinesh Karthik featuring wife Dipika, Virat Kohli & more vkp

    'DK, we love you': WATCH RCB's moving farewell to Dinesh Karthik featuring wife Dipika, Virat Kohli & more

    BCCI Jay Shah refutes claims of approaching 'any' former Australian cricketer for India head coach role snt

    BCCI's Jay Shah refutes claims of approaching 'any' former Australian cricketer for India head coach role

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love osf

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love

    Football Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga: Balancing club commitments and olympic dreams osf

    Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga: Balancing club commitments and olympic dreams

    Recent Stories

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn

    Cyclone Remal updates: IMD issues alert for West Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea from today AJR

    Cyclone Remal updates: IMD issues alert for West Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea from today

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate snt

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate

    Deepika Padukone is a sunflower in bright happy yellow gown [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone is a sunflower in bright happy yellow gown [PICTURES]

    'DK, we love you': WATCH RCB's moving farewell to Dinesh Karthik featuring wife Dipika, Virat Kohli & more vkp

    'DK, we love you': WATCH RCB's moving farewell to Dinesh Karthik featuring wife Dipika, Virat Kohli & more

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon