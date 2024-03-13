Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Al Hilal makes history with 28th consecutive victory in Asian Champions League and book semi-final spot

    Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Hilal sets a new world record with their 28th consecutive victory, securing a spot in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

    Football Al Hilal makes history with 28th consecutive victory in Asian Champions League and book semi-final spot osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia secured a historic 28th consecutive victory, setting a new world record and securing their place in the Asian Champions League semi-finals. Their remarkable 2-0 win against fellow Saudi side Al Ittihad surpassed the previous record held by Welsh team The New Saints, who achieved 27 straight wins in 2016. Already the most successful team in AFC Champions League history with four titles, Riyadh-based Al Hilal advanced 4-0 on aggregate in Jeddah.

    In the quarter-final second leg at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, runners-up from the previous year, Al Hilal, secured victory with second-half goals from Yasser Al Shahrani and Brazilian player Malcom. The stage is now set for Al Hilal to face Al Ain from the UAE in the semi-finals next month.

    While Al Ittihad faced numerous challenges, including missing key players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, Al Hilal dominated much of the encounter. Ittihad came close to scoring in the 17th minute, hitting the post with Romarinho's strike, but Al Hilal's goalkeeper, Mohammed Al Owais, made crucial saves to secure the win.

    In a tense match earlier on Tuesday, South Korea's Ulsan secured a 1-0 second-leg victory over Jeonbuk Motors, advancing 2-1 on aggregate and moving into the semi-finals. This victory also brings Ulsan a step closer to qualifying for the expanded Club World Cup in the United States next year. Ulsan will face either Japan's Yokohama F-Marinos or China's Shandong Taishan in the next round for a chance to reach the Champions League final.

    Al Hilal, leading the Saudi Pro League by 12 points, has won their last nine Champions League matches and last lifted the trophy in 2021. The Asian Champions League continues to deliver thrilling encounters as teams vie for continental glory.

    Also Read: Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting his family in fiery Champions League clash

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting his family in fiery Champions League clash osf

    Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting his family in fiery Champions League clash

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    Football ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC

    Football Manchester City's Ederson faces one-month absence ahead of crucial Arsenal clash osf

    Manchester City's Ederson faces one-month absence ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

    cricket Ajit Agarkar tasked with persuading Virat Kohli to make way for youngsters in the T20 World Cup 2024: Report osf

    Ajit Agarkar tasked with persuading Virat Kohli to make way for youngsters in the T20 World Cup 2024: Report

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta seat Anil Antony, Anto Antony Thomas Isaac anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

    Karnataka: Gas tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, vehicles diverted to alternate routes vkp

    Karnataka: Gas tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, vehicles diverted to alternate routes

    WATCH Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about ex-husband Dhanush for first time since their split, praises him NIR

    WATCH: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about ex-husband Dhanush for first time since their split, praises him

    BJP CAA move is dangerous for India; northeast will suffer: Kejriwal

    BJP's CAA move is dangerous for India; Northeast will suffer: Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon