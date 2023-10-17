Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Football, festivities and fanfare: Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's Kolkata sojourn (WATCH)

    Explore the action-packed day of Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho in Kolkata, where he enthusiastically joined the city's passion for football and immersed himself in the lively celebrations of Durga Puja.

    football Football, festivities and fanfare: Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's Kolkata sojourn osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The 43-year-old football maestro, Ronaldinho, was warmly welcomed wherever he went during his visit to Kolkata. From inaugurating Durga Puja marquees to attempting culinary skills, and even besting a legislator in a goal-scoring contest, the Brazilian football legend's day in Kolkata was brimming with unexpected moments. Kolkata has previously hosted football luminaries such as Diego Maradona, Pele, and Lionel Messi. Arriving in Kolkata the day before yesterday, the star of the 2002 football world cup was greeted by an exuberant crowd at the airport, eagerly welcoming their cherished player. Ronaldinho's arrival was honored by West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

    Sporting his trademark attire of shorts, a loose t-shirt, and cap, the football maestro was greeted with cheers wherever he ventured. Commencing the day by inaugurating a football academy in Rajarhat near Kolkata, the R10 Academy is set to mentor aspiring young footballers through a program designed by the football icon. The academy was thronged by numerous children eager to witness Ronaldinho display his mesmerizing dribbling skills, previously admired only through television screens.

    Ronaldinho's subsequent visit was to the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja marquee in Kolkata's Lake Town. A warm reception awaited him, with a traditional tilak on the forehead. He not only inaugurated the marquee but also engaged in a dance with fans, waving Brazil flags. However, the highlight was when he took a shot at a football net guarded by Bengal minister Bose, the chief organizer of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja and an avid sports enthusiast. Ronaldinho scored.

    The football legend then paid homage at a statue of Maradona in the city. His next stop was at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, where he was warmly received with a shawl and presented a football. Representatives from Kolkata's esteemed football clubs—Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting—were also present. These clubs presented Ronaldinho with their jerseys. He also participated in a trophy unveiling ceremony organized by the Indian Football Association.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report snt

    Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback osf

    Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event

    Laid back Rohit Sharma best man to lead India to 3rd World Cup title, believes Ricky Ponting snt

    'Laid-back' Rohit Sharma best man to lead India to 3rd World Cup title, believes Ricky Ponting

    BCCI Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC snt

    BCCI's Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court verdict is heartbreaking LGBTQ activist Sushant Divgikar after same sex ruling gcw

    'Verdict is heartbreaking but we should take our wins': Sushant Divgikar after SC ruling on same-sex marriage

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ SHG

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ

    Rekha to Vidya Balan, best looks from Hema Malini's birthday bash RKK

    Rekha to Vidya Balan, best looks from Hema Malini's birthday bash

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough vkp

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough

    Living together as husband and wife based on marriage agreement has no legal sanctity: Kerala HC rkn

    Living together as husband and wife based on marriage agreement has no legal sanctity: Kerala HC

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon