Football, festivities and fanfare: Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's Kolkata sojourn (WATCH)

Explore the action-packed day of Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho in Kolkata, where he enthusiastically joined the city's passion for football and immersed himself in the lively celebrations of Durga Puja.

The 43-year-old football maestro, Ronaldinho, was warmly welcomed wherever he went during his visit to Kolkata. From inaugurating Durga Puja marquees to attempting culinary skills, and even besting a legislator in a goal-scoring contest, the Brazilian football legend's day in Kolkata was brimming with unexpected moments. Kolkata has previously hosted football luminaries such as Diego Maradona, Pele, and Lionel Messi. Arriving in Kolkata the day before yesterday, the star of the 2002 football world cup was greeted by an exuberant crowd at the airport, eagerly welcoming their cherished player. Ronaldinho's arrival was honored by West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

Sporting his trademark attire of shorts, a loose t-shirt, and cap, the football maestro was greeted with cheers wherever he ventured. Commencing the day by inaugurating a football academy in Rajarhat near Kolkata, the R10 Academy is set to mentor aspiring young footballers through a program designed by the football icon. The academy was thronged by numerous children eager to witness Ronaldinho display his mesmerizing dribbling skills, previously admired only through television screens.

Ronaldinho's subsequent visit was to the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja marquee in Kolkata's Lake Town. A warm reception awaited him, with a traditional tilak on the forehead. He not only inaugurated the marquee but also engaged in a dance with fans, waving Brazil flags. However, the highlight was when he took a shot at a football net guarded by Bengal minister Bose, the chief organizer of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja and an avid sports enthusiast. Ronaldinho scored.

The football legend then paid homage at a statue of Maradona in the city. His next stop was at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, where he was warmly received with a shawl and presented a football. Representatives from Kolkata's esteemed football clubs—Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting—were also present. These clubs presented Ronaldinho with their jerseys. He also participated in a trophy unveiling ceremony organized by the Indian Football Association.

Also Read: Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report