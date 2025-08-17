Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio has matched Peter Shilton's record of 1,390 competitive appearances in men's football. The 44-year-old achieved this milestone during Fluminense's victory over Fortaleza.

Rio de Janeiro: Fluminense’s veteran goalkeeper Fábio etched his name into football history on Saturday, matching the legendary Peter Shilton’s record for the most competitive appearances in the men’s game.

The 44-year-old featured in Fluminense’s 2-1 Serie A victory over Fortaleza, marking the 1,390th official match of his career — a milestone that stood unmatched for decades.

A Career Spanning Nearly Three Decades

Fábio’s professional journey has stretched across 28 years, beginning at União Bandeirante (30 matches) before rising to prominence with Vasco da Gama (150). His longest and most decorated spell came at Cruzeiro, where he played an astonishing 976 games and captured two Brazilian Championships and two Copa do Brasil titles.

Since 2022, he has been the dependable last line of defence for Fluminense, adding the coveted Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana to his glittering resume. In total, his appearances now stand at:

União Bandeirante: 30

Vasco da Gama: 150

Cruzeiro: 976

Fluminense: 234

‘A Gift from God’

Reflecting on the achievement, Fábio remained humble:

“God gave me this gift. I have to thank everyone who has been part of my life — my father, mother, sisters, friends, my wife. I just try to be a good person. The important thing is to help my teammates. I am grateful, but without God nothing would be possible.”

Level with a Legend

The record Fábio now shares belongs to former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who amassed 1,390 appearances between 1966 and 1997. Shilton’s tally has been officially recognized by both Guinness World Records and the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), though Shilton himself cites 1,387 because of differences over which games were counted.

Shilton acknowledged in 2023 that Fábio was closing in on his record and even promised to be the first to congratulate the Brazilian once he surpassed it.

The Record-Breakers: Top Five Appearance Holders

According to available statistics, the five players with the most competitive matches in football history are:

Fábio / Peter Shilton: 1,390 each

Cristiano Ronaldo: 1,283

Rogério Ceni: 1,265

František Plánička: 1,187

Next Stop: History Alone

Fábio’s chance to move clear at the top is expected to come this Tuesday, when Fluminense face América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 second leg.

Still a regular starter at 44, the record-breaking goalkeeper shows no signs of slowing down. With every match he adds to his tally, Fábio isn’t just breaking records — he’s redefining what durability in football truly looks like.