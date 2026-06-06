Big worries are popping up about the weather for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Experts are saying that many matches in the US, Canada, and Mexico could be hit by thunderstorms, lightning, and extreme heat. Climate researchers have put out reports expressing serious concern.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is facing a major headache even before it begins: the weather. There are serious concerns that many matches in the upcoming tournament, hosted across North America, could be disrupted by thunderstorms, lightning, extreme heat, and high humidity. This warning comes from several reports by weather experts and climate researchers.

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The 2026 World Cup is set to be the biggest one in history, with a total of 104 matches spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, experts point out that holding the tournament in June and July puts most venues at risk. This is the time when many parts of North America see the worst of their thunderstorms and lightning.

Extra caution for lightning

US stadiums have very strict safety rules when it comes to lightning. If a lightning strike is detected within about 13 kilometres (or 8 miles) of a stadium, the match has to be stopped immediately. The game can only restart after at least 30 minutes have passed without any new lightning strikes. If another strike happens in between, the 30-minute countdown starts all over again. Because of this, it's very possible that several matches could be delayed for hours.

Cities at risk

Some cities in America's central region are at the highest risk. Kansas City, Atlanta, and Dallas could see thunderstorms, hailstorms, and even tornadoes. Meanwhile, coastal cities like Miami and Houston will have to deal with extreme heat and humidity, which can be a big problem. In Mexico, the city of Monterrey is also expected to see dangerously high temperatures.

97 matches could be affected

Researchers believe that climate change is making this whole situation much more complicated. Various scientific analyses have shown that nearly a quarter of the World Cup matches might be played in extreme heat and humidity. One study even claims that the temperature during 97 out of the 104 matches could be high enough to affect player performance.

Mandatory hydration breaks

To deal with this situation, FIFA has already taken a few steps. Mandatory hydration breaks will be part of every match. There are also plans to schedule games in the evening or at night in cities where the heat is a major risk. However, this weather risk isn't entirely new. During the 2025 Club World Cup, also held in the US, several matches had to be temporarily stopped because of storms and lightning. So, it's thought that a similar situation could happen during the 2026 World Cup.

Despite all this, the host countries and FIFA officials are hopeful. They claim that with enough safety measures, modern weather monitoring technology, and quick decision-making, they can complete the tournament safely.