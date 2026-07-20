Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears and walked out of his press conference after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain. The loss ended Argentina's title defence, while Scaloni hinted he could step down when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni couldn’t control his emotions as he walked out of his post-match press conference following his team’s heartbreaking defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

Argentina's hopes of defending their World Cup triumph were ultimately extinguished in a tense, hard-fought battle against Spain, which took home the coveted trophy for the first time since winning its maiden triumph in 2010. La Albiceleste’s quest to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend their title fell agonisingly short.

Despite being unbeaten throughout the tournament, including tough contests against Cape Verde and England in the knockout stages, Argentina ultimately succumbed to a clinical Spanish side when it mattered most.

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Emotional Lionel Scaloni Leaves Press Conference

As Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni endured the crushing reality of seeing his team's dream of back-to-back world titles vanish in the final minutes. Having navigated the defending champions through a gruelling tournament, the weight of the loss clearly became too much for the manager to bear in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the 49-year-old appeared to have a brief interaction with the reporters and journalists in the press room before he broke down in tears, given the magnitude of the moment and the collective disappointment of a nation expecting a historic repeat.

Unable to continue his duties at the podium, he offered a strained apology to the assembled media before abruptly exiting the room. Before leaving the media room, Lionel Scaloni said:

“It hurts my soul. I’m sorry.”

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After successfully guiding Argentina to the FIFA World Cup triumph in 2022, Lionel Scaloni was on the verge of becoming the first coach to win consecutive World Cup titles since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo, who achieved the feat in 1934 and 1938. The milestone would have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest managers in football history.

However, the final at MetLife Stadium ended in heartbreak for the Argentine tactician. Despite falling just short of a historic back-to-back World Cup triumph, Scaloni has nevertheless etched his name into football history through his remarkable achievements with Argentina.

Will Lionel Scaloni Continue as Argentina Coach?

After Argentina’s defeat in the final against Spain, Lionel Scaloni’s future as a coach has been thrown into deep uncertainty following his tearful post-match remarks. The 48-year-old’s existing contract runs till December this year and has cast significant doubt over his long-term tenure as the national team manager.

While Scaloni confirmed that he will not immediately resign from his role and intends to see out his current deal, he hinted that he is likely to step aside once his contract concludes at the end of the year.

“I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract, and after that, I'll most likely step aside. In order to continue, you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, and creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to do,” Scaloni said in his emotional press conference.

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Lionel Scaloni was appointed as Argentina’s coach in August 2018. Under his guidance, La Albiceleste won two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2022 Finalissima, as part of a historic run that redefined Argentina's footballing identity.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of Lionel Scaloni following the emotional conclusion of his post-match press conference.

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