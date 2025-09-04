The 2026 World Cup format includes 12 groups of four, with the top two and eight best third-place teams advancing to a 32-team knockout stage. Ticket sales will be conducted in phases soon.

Washington DC: FIFA will kick off a multi-phase ticket sale process for the 2026 World Cup this month with initial single seat prices as low as $60 for group-stage matches and as high as $6,710 for the final. Those prices will fluctuate based on demand, and fans will be able to buy single-game tickets, venue-specific tickets and team-specific packages, world football's governing body said Wednesday as it announced a schedule for the first phase of sales. Forty-eight teams, the biggest field in World Cup history, will play in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11-July 19 next year. Fans who have a Visa card can register for a FIFA ID on the body's website to enter a presale draw to be held September 10-19. Those selected through the randomized presale draw can then apply to purchase tickets starting October 1. Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, and no person can purchase more than 40 for the entire tournament.

Further ticket sales will be launched in the coming months, with registration for phase two expected to take place October 27-31 for sales from mid-November to early December. Phase three will begin shortly after the tournament draw is held in Washington on December 5 and fans can submit applications for specific matches. Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA said in a statement it planned to offer additional products such as supporter tickets for fans who want to sit with others backing the same team, and conditional supporter tickets for fans who want to reserve a place in potential knockout rounds. FIFA will also launch an official resale platform to facilitate ticket exchanges.The 2026 World Cup marks the largest field in tournament history, with 48 teams competing across three North American countries.

World Cup Format Revamped in 2026

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the competition is set for its biggest transformation yet as the number of participating teams rises from 32 to 48. This expansion will alter the tournament structure, marking only the fourth time in history that the World Cup format has been revised. With 17 extra qualifying berths now available, all six continental confederations will see an increase in representation. A total of 46 nations will qualify directly, while the final two slots will be determined through a playoff event. The new allocation of automatic places looks like this:

Asia (AFC): 8 (up by 4)

Africa (CAF): 9 (up by 4)

North & Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF): 6 (up by 3)

Europe (UEFA): 16 (up by 3)

South America (CONMEBOL): 6 (up by 2)

Oceania (OFC): 1 (up by 1)

More Matches, Longer Tournament

The 2026 edition will feature 104 matches, nearly 50 percent more than the 64 games staged under the old system. Matches will be spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, running from June 11 to July 19. Instead of 16 groups of three teams, FIFA opted for 12 groups of four, with player welfare, fan experience, and competitive fairness cited as key reasons. The tournament will run for 39 days, making it a week longer than the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions, and 10 days longer than Qatar 2022. The top two teams from each group will progress automatically, while eight additional slots will go to the best third-placed teams. This sets up a brand-new Round of 32, expanding the knockout phase.

Key Dates

Group Stage: June 11–27

Round of 32: June 28–July 3

Round of 16: July 4–7

Quarter-finals: July 6–11

Semi-finals: July 14–15

Third-place Match: July 18

Final: July 19 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

