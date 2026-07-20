Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coach Lionel Scaloni expressed pride despite the loss. Ferran Torres scored the winner, while Lionel Messi set a new record in his third World Cup final appearance.

Scaloni Expresses Pride in Defeat

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed pride in his players despite their heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying he felt sadness but was filled with "eternal gratitude" for the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

Speaking after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni praised his players for reaching the final and urged them to show the same dignity in defeat as they had in victory. "I feel sadness now; but above all, I have an eternal gratitude to these boys, because getting this far takes a tremendous amount. We're great in victory and we have to be great in defeat, and we remember what we've done. We gave everything," Scaloni said after the match, as quoted by AFA's X handle. 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup Lionel Scaloni: "Tristeza siento ahora; pero principalmente tengo un agradecimiento eterno a estos chicos, porque llegar hasta acá cuesta un montón. Somos grandes en la victoria y tenemos que ser grandes en la derrota, y nos acordamos de lo hecho. Dimos todo". pic.twitter.com/tqcVBrdH7F — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) July 19, 2026

Spain Clinch Second World Cup Title

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title.

Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize. The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership.

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams. Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation. Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

Teenagers Shine on World's Biggest Stage

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Messi Sets New World Cup Final Records

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final.

The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002.

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