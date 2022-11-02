Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans go berserk over prospect of Arsenal's Arteta becoming future manage of Barcelona

    Barcelona is reportedly monitoring Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's progress with an eye on roping the Spaniard to Camp Nou as a future manager. If the move ever happens, will it prove fruitful for the Catalan club struggling to restore its lost glory?

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive outburst among Barcelona fans, reports have suggested that the Catalan club is closely monitoring Mikel Arteta's progress at Arsenal with an eye on roping the Spaniard to Camp Nou as a future manager. 

    In his first managerial post, Arteta has done well for the north London club Arsenal, who are currently top of the Premier League standings after the club's best-ever start to a league campaign.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Messi might ditch Barcelona, Inter Miami and extend stay at PSG

    The Spaniard has changed the ambience and team composition at the Emirates, displacing underwhelming and expensive players in favour of up-and-coming talent.

    40-year-old Arteta began coaching as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City after progressing through Camp Nou's youth ranks. His resume has made him a prospective candidate to take over as Barcelona's head coach in the future.

    Despite the team's early exit from the Champions League, Sport says Barcelona still believes in Xavi Hernandez and closely monitors Arteta.

    After a solid start to the domestic campaign, the Catalans are currently second in La Liga but were eliminated at the Champions League group stage for the second straight year. After finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Xavi's team will now play in the Europa League.

    Also read: Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

    In the wake of this rumour, Barcelona fans took to Twitter to react to the prospect of Arteta taking over as manager. "My manager !!! I always trust the process," noted one fan on the micro-blogging site.

    "Arteta shouldn't think of leaving Arsenal now. He should wait and see how far he can go with this team. They've already shown they have what it takes to win the league. Unless he's scared of the competition after January," said another fan.

    A third fan added, "I don't even want Arteta, but this would be so funny."

    Also read: Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi believes

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 8:43 PM IST
