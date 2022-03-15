FA Cup: Outrage sparks over Chelsea's request to play tie at Middlesbrough behind closed doors

Chelsea have asked for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors because their fans can no longer buy tickets.

In what has sparked massive outrage among football fans, Chelsea has asked for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors as their fans can no longer buy tickets. The UK government has allowed the Blues to continue playing after freezing the assets of Russian owner Roman Abramovich amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. Under the terms, Chelsea is not permitted to sell tickets to any matches.

In their request to the FA board, the west London club said they were in "extensive discussions" with the Office of Financial Sanction Implementation but could not make amendments to the licence in time to sell tickets to Chelsea fans for the FA Cup tie at the Riverside Stadium.

"It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead; however, it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity," the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who had already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed. But we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances," the Blues added.

According to reports, the west London club sold out about 500 tickets of their 4,620 allocations before the licence came into effect on March 10. The measure was introduced to stop Russian oligarch Abramovich, who is looking to sell the club, from profiting.

He has been banned from being a club director, and the sale of Chelsea has been delayed after the UK government sanctioned him over his connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Football Association is expected to make a decision on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough called Chelsea's request to have the FA Cup sixth round tie behind closed doors 'both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.'

"All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club. To suggest as a result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation," a statement released by the club said.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as a reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme. We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea's actions in the strongest terms," the statement concluded.

Following this request from the Blues, football fans took to Twitter to express outrage, with some saying they can't believe Chelsea made this move.

The European champions lost the League Cup final to Liverpool on penalties last month but are in the last 16 of Champions League, where they visit Lille on Wednesday, leading 2-0 from the first leg. They are third in the Premier League with 59 points from 28 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.