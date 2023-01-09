Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I had Messi at Barcelona!': Man City's Guardiola explains why Chelsea must give under-fire Potter time

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come to under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter's defence, stating the club must give the Englishman time to implement his strategies after their FA Cup exit on Sunday.

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea pep guardiola explains why chelsea todd beohly must give under fire graham potter time snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    After seeing his team defeat the Blues for the second match in four days, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly that he must allow under-pressure manager Graham Potter time to execute his ideas at Stamford Bridge.

    Following their 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea in the capital on Thursday, City eliminated Potter's team from the FA Cup with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

    Also read: 'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

    Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for City with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez's penalty, and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before half-time. The Algerian finished the job with another spot-kick in the second half.

    The travelling supporters booed at the half-time whistle. By the second half, Chelsea supporters chanted the names of former owner Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel, Potter's predecessor, as they reminisced brighter times.

    However, Guardiola pushed Chelsea to remain with their guy, praising Potter when he was at Brighton. "I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time," Guardiola said. 

    "I know in big clubs, results are important but I'd say give him time. The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but...we need time in the first season," the Man City boss added.

    "I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there," Guardiola remarked.

    Before Mason Mount's attempt, which was deflected wide in the 54th minute, Chelsea failed to even remotely threaten Stefan Ortega's goal in the first half, which Potter called 'painful'.

    Bashir Humphreys made his senior debut in defence because of a continuous injury issue that kept nine players out of this game. However, Potter acknowledged Chelsea supporters needed to see more.

    "The results in a small space of time are not positive," Potter said. "You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn't good enough. Both of those answers are correct."

    "We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it's not nice at all. But that's where we are at the moment. We can't do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters' frustration, we respect that. But our job is to do our job and keep working," the Englishman added.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Chelsea will face City again when they return to Etihad Stadium in the league in May. "This opponent is probably the worst opponent you can play when things aren't going very well because they can make you look like you're not running or not trying because their positional structure is brilliant," Potter added.

    "They use the full width of the pitch, they keep the ball, they make it difficult for you to put any pressure on them. I am working with the players, I don't get any sense of people with a poor attitude. Everyone wants to try and do better. I think there is support in the dressing room," the Chelsea boss added.

    "We are just going through a bad moment and sometimes when you have these moments you need somebody or something to blame but we have to stick together and keep working," Potter concluded.

    The victory puts Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will play either Oxford or Arsenal, while Chelsea will play Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director Craig Tiley answers-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director answers

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea Sack Graham Potter Bring Thomas Tuchel back Angry fans lambasts manager todd boehly snt

    'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot

    football You do not disrespect a legend like that - Kylian Mbappe critical of Le Graet comments on Zinedine Zidane-ayh

    'You don't disrespect a legend like that' - Mbappe critical of Le Graet's comments on Zidane

    tennis Adelaide International 2023: To be standing here is a gift - Novak Djokovic after hard-fought title conquest against Sebastian Korda-ayh

    Adelaide International 2023: 'To be standing here is a gift' - Djokovic after hard-fought title conquest

    Recent Stories

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence AJR

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book vma

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director Craig Tiley answers-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director answers

    90 % of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official - adt

    90% of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official

    Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India price starts at Rs 9 99 lakh know features other details gcw

    Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon