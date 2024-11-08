Europa League roundup: Man United triumph over PAOK, Ajax hammer Maccabi; Osimhen stars for Galatasaray

Europa League: Manchester United secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over PAOK, thanks to a brace from Amad Diallo. Ajax thrashed Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0, with Brian Brobbey playing a pivotal role in the dominant display.

The UEFA Europa League served up an exciting night of action on Thursday with notable performances across Europe. Manchester United secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over PAOK, thanks to a brace from Amad Diallo. Ajax thrashed Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0, with Brian Brobbey playing a pivotal role in the dominant display. Galatasaray edged Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice to send his team to the top of the group. Roma's winless run continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Saint-Gilloise, while Rangers fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Olympiacos in Athens.

Amad Steers Manchester United to Vital Win

Manchester United finally secured their first Europa League win of the season, defeating PAOK 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo delivering an inspired performance. United, managed by Ruud van Nistelrooy in his unbeaten interim spell, faced a strong challenge as PAOK nearly took an early lead when a deflected shot off Casemiro nearly surprised André Onana. United grew into the game, and Amad came close to winning a penalty before being denied by VAR.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Amad guided a perfect header from Bruno Fernandes' cross to give United the lead. Amad doubled his tally with a spectacular solo effort, pressing the defense, winning possession, and curling in a shot to secure the points. United now look forward to a crucial clash under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Ajax Show Dominance with Five-Goal Display

Ajax showcased their firepower in a commanding 5-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Bertrand Traore opened the scoring within 14 minutes, assisted by Brian Brobbey, who was instrumental throughout the night. Brobbey set up Kenneth Taylor for Ajax’s second, while Mika Godts made it three before halftime. Brobbey got his own goal with a thunderous strike, marking his first of the season, and Kian Fitz-Jim rounded off the scoring with a smart finish. Francesco Farioli’s side remains in fine form in Europe, with Brobbey’s standout performance providing the highlight.

Osimhen Fires Galatasaray to the Top

Galatasaray claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Istanbul, with Victor Osimhen delivering a brace. Yunus Akgun opened the scoring with a stunning volley, but Spurs’ Will Lankshear equalized shortly after with his first goal for the club. Osimhen put Galatasaray back in front after capitalizing on a defensive error and soon added his second, finishing off a Mertens cross. Although Dominic Solanke pulled one back for Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski’s late chance for an equalizer went begging as Galatasaray took control of the Europa League group standings.

Roma’s Struggles Continue in Draw with Union Saint-Gilloise

Roma’s winless streak extended to four games as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels. Gianluca Mancini gave Roma a brief lead with a headed goal in the 62nd minute, but Union responded with Kevin Mac Allister’s own header from a corner. Under pressure, Ivan Juric’s side failed to hold on for a much-needed victory and now face mounting expectations to turn around their European campaign.

Rangers Resilient in Draw Against Olympiacos

In Athens, Rangers managed to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Olympiacos. Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring for the Greek side, but Rangers responded quickly with Cyrille Dessers leveling the match. Despite pushing for a winner, the Scottish side had to settle for a hard-fought point on the road.

