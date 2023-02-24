Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europa League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw: Arsenal to face Sporting Lisbon; Man United to play Real Betis

    Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, while Manchester United have drawn against Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League 2022-23.

    Europa League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw: Arsenal to face Sporting Lisbon; Man United to play Real Betis
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Several football clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Manchester United, discovered their Round of 16 rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest heats up. The final will take place on May 31 at the iconic Puskas Arena, which hosted England vs Hungary Euro 2020 clash in June. 

    United produced the standout result of the Europa League playoffs, beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate after two thrilling clashes over the last week.

    Also read: 'Man United can beat anyone': Fans, legends hail Ten Hag as vintage Ferguson after win over Barcelona

    Nantes had held Juventus to a 1-1 draw at home, but the Italians advanced to the round of 16 thanks to a hat-trick by Angel di Maria in France, while Jose Mourinho's Roma overcame a first-leg deficit to defeat RB Salzburg 2-1 overall.

    Sevilla, a perennial contender for the Europa League, advanced 3-2 on aggregate despite losing 2-0 to PSV in the second leg, and Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk won on penalties to advance against Monaco and Rennes, respectively.

    The eight group winners from the Europa League were added to the playoff winners in the draw for the round of 16, with Arsenal standing out among teams like Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Fenerbahce.

    For the first time in their history, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, and Union Saint Gillois will all compete in this round.

    Also read: UEL: 'He is a world champion' - Allegri allured as Di Maria's hat-trick sends Juventus into pre-quarters

    Teams from the same nation were not permitted to be drawn against one another, although the winners of the Europa League groups entered the draw as the seeded team, while the winners of the playoff matches were unseeded.

    Both the Premier League giants were handed potentially tricky draws, with Arsenal paired against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, while Manchester United was drawn against La Liga outfit Real Betis.

    Europa League last 16 draw in full:

    Union Berlin v Union Saint Gillois

    Sevilla v Fenerbahce

    Juventus v SC Freiburg

    Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

    Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

    Manchester United v Real Betis

    Roma v Real Sociedad

    Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

    The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played a week later. The final is in Budapest on May 31st.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
