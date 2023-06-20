Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Euro 2024 qualifiers: Mbappe sets scoring record in France's win over Greece; penalty drama goes viral

    Kylian Mbappe broke Just Fontaine's record as he scored the winning goal in France's 1-0 victory over Greece, maintaining their perfect start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

    football Euro 2024 qualifiers: Mbappe sets scoring record in France's win over Greece; penalty drama goes viral osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe made history as France maintained their perfect start in the European Championship qualifying Group B with a 1-0 victory over Greece in Paris. Mbappe's 55th-minute penalty not only secured the win but also broke Just Fontaine's record, making him the top scorer for France in a single club and international season.

    However, Mbappe's winning goal had an element of fortune, as Odysseas Vlachodimos initially saved his penalty, only for the referee to spot an infringement and order a retake. Kolo Muani and Jules Kounde had opportunities to extend France's lead, while Greece's task became tougher after Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off off fouling Muani in the 69th minute.

    The ease with which the defender unintentionally provided France with a lead they struggled to obtain will undoubtedly frustrate Greece manager Gus Poyet, as well as the refereeing of Lahoz.

    The match failed to find a rhythm, partly due to Greece's physical approach and partly due to the stoppages caused by Lahoz and his officiating team. However, France were the deserving winners at the end of it all. 

    Mbappa will be delighted with his new record as the top French Goal scorer for a team and the tally is only going to go higher with more matches up his sleeve.

    In the same group, it took Ireland 52 minutes to break Gibraltar's defence, eventually securing a 3-0 victory in Dublin with goals from Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson, and Adam Idah.

    Also Read: Bukayo Saka scores his maiden career hat-trick during England's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia

    Also Read: Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers osf

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

    football Revealed: Why did India reject rare opportunity to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly snt

    SHOCKING! India rejects rare opportunity to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly; here's why

    football Bukayo Saka scores his maiden career hat-trick during England's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia osf

    Bukayo Saka scores his maiden career hat-trick during England's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale osf

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

    Huge blow for wrestlers? OCA may not entertain IOA's request to delay sending names for Asian Games snt

    Huge blow for wrestlers? OCA may not entertain IOA's request to delay sending names for Asian Games

    Recent Stories

    Missing Titanic submarine: 2 Pakistanis, founder of OceanGate onboard; search intensifies AJR

    Missing Titanic submarine: 2 Pakistanis, founder of OceanGate onboard; search intensifies

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event

    Yoga Day 2023: Correct way of doing Surya Namaskar

    Yoga Day 2023: How to do Surya Namaskar?

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH snt

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces AJR

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon