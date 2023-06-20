Euro 2024 qualifiers: Mbappe sets scoring record in France's win over Greece; penalty drama goes viral

Kylian Mbappe broke Just Fontaine's record as he scored the winning goal in France's 1-0 victory over Greece, maintaining their perfect start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kylian Mbappe made history as France maintained their perfect start in the European Championship qualifying Group B with a 1-0 victory over Greece in Paris. Mbappe's 55th-minute penalty not only secured the win but also broke Just Fontaine's record, making him the top scorer for France in a single club and international season.

However, Mbappe's winning goal had an element of fortune, as Odysseas Vlachodimos initially saved his penalty, only for the referee to spot an infringement and order a retake. Kolo Muani and Jules Kounde had opportunities to extend France's lead, while Greece's task became tougher after Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off off fouling Muani in the 69th minute.

The ease with which the defender unintentionally provided France with a lead they struggled to obtain will undoubtedly frustrate Greece manager Gus Poyet, as well as the refereeing of Lahoz.

The match failed to find a rhythm, partly due to Greece's physical approach and partly due to the stoppages caused by Lahoz and his officiating team. However, France were the deserving winners at the end of it all.

Mbappa will be delighted with his new record as the top French Goal scorer for a team and the tally is only going to go higher with more matches up his sleeve.

In the same group, it took Ireland 52 minutes to break Gibraltar's defence, eventually securing a 3-0 victory in Dublin with goals from Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson, and Adam Idah.

