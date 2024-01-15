Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Erik ten Hag eyes progress from strikers Hojlund and Rashford after 2-2 draw against Tottenham

    Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, seeks continued improvement from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford following their goals in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

    Football Erik ten Hag eyes progress from strikers Hojlund and Rashford after 2-2 draw against Tottenham osf
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his desire to see continued improvement from strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, both of whom found the net in the match. Despite twice being pegged back by goals from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur, Ten Hag was encouraged by the performance, with Scott McTominay missing a late chance to secure victory.

    Hojlund, a summer signing, scored his second goal in as many Premier League matches, breaking his league duck. Rashford added to the tally with his fourth goal of the campaign. Ten Hag emphasized the importance of progress, stating, "They are coming up with some routines and that is what you need, especially in the front line where a quick decision has to be made, and in a split second, you need the right decision so you need intuition."

    Highlighting the significance of forward contributions, Ten Hag acknowledged the impact on the entire team when forwards aren't scoring. He expressed the need for Garnacho, Hojlund, and Rashford to be a constant threat. Despite a potential penalty claim when Garnacho fell in the box, Ten Hag accepted the decision, saying, "I am used to it; all season, that is the case."

    While pleased with United's "great goals," Ten Hag criticised the soft nature of Tottenham's equalizers. Despite this, he found positive aspects in the team's overall performance. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou praised his team's outstanding performance, considering the challenges of injuries and illnesses that left them short-handed. Postecoglou highlighted the players' dedication, even when not fully fit, as a testament to the spirit within the Tottenham camp.

