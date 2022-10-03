Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

Cristiano Ronaldo was a mute spectator in the dugout during Manchester United's 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City, with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use the Portuguese legend as a 'mark of respect'. The Dutchman's comments have sparked a massive outburst, with CR7 fans and football pundits fuming over the disrespect shown to the legend.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo would be a displeased man, and this picture speaks volumes. The expression of disbelief and perplexity on the Portuguese talisman's face, while he was a mere mute spectator to Manchester United's 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City on Sunday, is a sight that will remain etched in the memories of CR7 fans.

For someone who has won 32 trophies in his career, including seven league titles and five Champions League trophies, what transpired at the Etihad Stadium has left the football world in utter shock. Questions are being raised if this is how one treats the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who on his given day can be a game-changer.

United boss Erik ten Hag's comments following the demolition on derby day at Etihad added fuel to the fire. "I didn't bring him (Ronaldo) on out of respect for his big career," the Dutchman said at his post-match press conference.

Ronaldo fans, former club legends and football pundits have launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils for showing disrespect to an icon who is just one strike away from his 700th goal in his club career.

The score stood at 4-0 at the end of the first half in front of a packed Etihad stadium. Manchester United did not have anything to lose in the second half and ended up scoring three goals. Adding Ronaldo to that mix would have helped the Portugal superstar open his Premier League tally for the season, and getting him on the scoresheet would have only helped Ten Hag. Instead, the Dutchman chose to let the 37-year-old warm the bench.

Former United captain Roy Keane has criticised the Red Devils' handling of Ronaldo, declaring that the club are displaying 'disrespect' to the striker.

"I think United are showing disrespect to Ronaldo. He should have been let go before the transfer window. The manager held on to him. Ok, he said he wanted options. But you don't hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He is one of the greatest players ever. He had options [to move in the summer]. This idea he didn't have options is rubbish. He had four or five good options," Keane said.

"The big picture is that he [Ten Hag] is not going to play Ronaldo. It is just going to get uglier as the season goes on. United have shown nothing but disrespect to Ronaldo," the former United legend added.

The Red Devils went into Sunday's fixture having won their previous four games in the Premier League, but they were abruptly brought back to earth. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Pep Guardiola's men halted any talk of rejuvenation from their rivals. ​​​​​Ten Hag stated the team "lacked belief" in the derby.

"It's quite simple. It's a lack of belief. When you don't believe on the pitch, then you can't win games; that is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules, and you get hammered; that's happened today," the Dutchman said.

However, Keane surveyed the wreckage of a drubbing he described as "hugely embarrassing". "Man City were magnificent. Watching Man City, it is a pleasure. Watching them live, they are one of the best teams I've ever seen. But Man United, [it's] a huge setback for them. We were giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks, but this is a huge step back," the football pundit said.

"Four-nil down at half-time – they were 4-0 down at Brentford – and the performance in the second half, it's no good, even as consolation. They scored a few goals – the game's over. There's nothing for Man United to take out of this game. From the players' point of view, they really should be embarrassed. You can't go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game; it's hugely embarrassing," the former United captain added.

"Haaland and Foden were brilliant, but if they're getting the service from people like De Bruyne and you're giving him time and space, you're looking for trouble, and they got punished and rightly so. This game is brutal. When you're not quite at it, you get hammered by your local rivals. They should be embarrassed," Keane remarked.

"I just can't imagine going into a dressing room at a big club like Manchester United and you're 4-0 down at half-time. It must be bizarre – but saying that, they must be getting used to it because they did it at Brentford. The manager must be scratching his head with his staff and thinking, 'We've made progress over the last four games'. Huge setback," Keane concluded.

Keane's former team-mate Gary Neville was equally critical of United's performance. In his role as Sky Sports' co-commentator, Neville said, "The story of the game is that in the first half Manchester United froze. There's no doubt they bottled it. There has been promise in the last few weeks from United. But this is a reminder of how far behind they actually are the best team in the country."

Earlier, reports stated that United players expect Ronaldo, who had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory this summer, to try and find an exit route in the January transfer window. With the World Cup 2022 in Qatar all set to kick start on November 20, it looks more likely that the legendary striker's focus would be on Portugal's campaign. However, for the time being, it would be interesting to see if United and Ten Hag give the Portuguese talisman the respect he truly deserves and a chance to showcase what he is indeed capable of.

Remember, last season Ronaldo was the club's top scorer with 24 goals across competition? How can his talent be discounted? After all, isn't he CR7 for a reason? The Red Devils have to fix this problem soon, or they could be at risk of losing one of the greatest players to have graced the sport because they could not give him adequate game-time!

