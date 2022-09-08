Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic

Chelsea has a new head coach in the form of Graham Potter. He has left Brighton and Hove Albion to take up the role at Anfield. He is replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday following an uneasy start to the season.

It’s official and English giants Chelsea has a new head coach. Graham Potter has been appointed for the role, as he has quit the role at Brighton and Hove Albion to take up the position at Anfield. He is replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked from his role on Wednesday following The Blues’ 0-1 loss to Napoli during its UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 opener on Tuesday night. Also, Chelsea has had an uncomfortable start to the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, as it is placed sixth after six matches, having won three, a draw and a couple of losses.

Potter’s appointment is a surprise despite Chelsea holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino. At the same time, it was reported that new club owner Todd Boehly was an immense fan of the Englishman and prioritised him over the Argentine. Potter has done a fine job with the Seagulls this season, as the side is placed fourth, with four wins, a draw and a loss.

On his appointment, Potter sounded, “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group. I look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and developing a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of. I would also like to sincerely thank Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity. In particular, Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Also, Boehly mentioned, “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, but he also has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch, which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs, and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

Along with Potter, “his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay” have also left Brighton. In the meantime, Andrew Crofts (U-21 coach of the club) will be managing the club on an interim basis.