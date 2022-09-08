Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic

    Chelsea has a new head coach in the form of Graham Potter. He has left Brighton and Hove Albion to take up the role at Anfield. He is replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday following an uneasy start to the season.

    football epl english premier league 2022-23 Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    It’s official and English giants Chelsea has a new head coach. Graham Potter has been appointed for the role, as he has quit the role at Brighton and Hove Albion to take up the position at Anfield. He is replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked from his role on Wednesday following The Blues’ 0-1 loss to Napoli during its UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 opener on Tuesday night. Also, Chelsea has had an uncomfortable start to the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, as it is placed sixth after six matches, having won three, a draw and a couple of losses.

    Potter’s appointment is a surprise despite Chelsea holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino. At the same time, it was reported that new club owner Todd Boehly was an immense fan of the Englishman and prioritised him over the Argentine. Potter has done a fine job with the Seagulls this season, as the side is placed fourth, with four wins, a draw and a loss.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo will destroy spirit of Chelsea - Tuchel's extraordinary warning to Boehly revealed

    On his appointment, Potter sounded, “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group. I look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and developing a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of. I would also like to sincerely thank Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity. In particular, Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

    Also, Boehly mentioned, “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, but he also has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch, which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs, and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

    ALSO READ: Harry Potter fans go berserk after 'wizard' Graham Potter 'verbally agrees' to become Chelsea's new manager

    Along with Potter, “his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay” have also left Brighton. In the meantime, Andrew Crofts (U-21 coach of the club) will be managing the club on an interim basis.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat snt

    After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    hockey FIH World Cup 2023: India drawn against England, Spain and Wales in Group D-ayh

    FIH World Cup 2023: India drawn against England, Spain and Wales in Group D

    pro wrestling AEW all elite wrestling: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles-ayh

    AEW: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles

    football Harry Potter fans go berserk after 'wizard' Graham Potter 'verbally agrees' to become Chelsea's new manager snt

    Harry Potter fans go berserk after 'wizard' Graham Potter 'verbally agrees' to become Chelsea's new manager

    Recent Stories

    Record 82,000 Indians got US student visa in 2022

    Record 82,000 Indians got US student visa in 2022

    Radhika Apte puts cleavage on display in black bralette see pics drb

    Radhika Apte puts cleavage on display in black bralette; see pics

    gujarat 26/11 hero Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult' snt

    26/11 hero's family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult'

    football After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat snt

    After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: KL Rahul leads as Rohit Sharma rests; India asked to bat against Afghanistan-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: KL Rahul leads as Rohit Sharma rests; India asked to bat

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon