    EPL 2022-23: 'Liverpool is not in the title race' - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat

    On Sunday, Liverpool was beaten by Arsenal 2-3 in EPL 2022-23. The former has singled to the tenth spot, a significant setback to its title-race contention, while club boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled his side out.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Things seem to be going from bad to worse for English giants Liverpool. On Sunday, it succumbed to its second defeat of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) season, losing to current table-topper Arsenal 2-3 at the Emirates Stadium in London. As a result, the visitors have dropped to the tenth spot in the league table, seriously denting its hopes of contending for the title. The Reds have won just a couple in eight matches besides drawing four. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is not expecting his side to contend for the title and has ruled it out of the race.

    Following the loss, Klopp admitted, "We are not in the title race. Of course, in a situation like ours, we play Arsenal, now we play Rangers, obviously, and then we play Man City. Is that the perfect opponent for finding confidence back? Probably not. But, we will go out there and fight, and that's what we have to do, and that's what we will do."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Ten Hag, Fernandes pay tribute to Ronaldo after his 700th club goal

    "And we are not here for being happy with the situation we are in and stuff like this, and thinking about last year and nearly there and nearly there – not at all, nobody of us is like that. But it is always like this, in a situation like this: you can ask all the questions, but my answers, I cannot change a lot," added Klopp, reports FotMob.

    "If you are winning, there are five million things we could talk about, 'He's great, he's great, and he's super, and the goals were outstanding'. Losing is always the same. The conversations are a bit rustier. We work on solutions – today, I saw some of them. But, you knock down what you build with your hand with your backside. That's not helpful, and that's what we did today," Klopp concluded.

