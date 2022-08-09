Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Former Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano has made his choice between two of the greatest strikers of this generation - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better footballer remains a question that continues to grip football fans worldwide. While fans will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, former Real Madrid chief Jorge Valdano has made a pick between the two legendary strikers.

    Also read: Is Lionel Messi considering a return to Barcelona next year? Watch PSG star's reaction

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This summer, the Manchester United icon's future at Old Trafford remains a bone of contention, as the Portuguese striker wants to leave the club for a shot at Champions League football. At the same time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker will hope to make an impact in his second season at the Ligue 1 champion's campaign, even as his former club Barcelona considers a possible comeback next year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano has now explained that although Argentine superstar Messi is his compatriot, he believes Portuguese icon Ronaldo has more merit because of the work it has taken him to leave a legacy in world football.

    Also read: Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon. He looks like a downgrade compared to Messi, who I define as a genius, but be careful because sometimes a phenomenon has more merits than a genius," Valdano told TyC Sports.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The genius is born, and the phenomenon is developed. Cristiano has even built himself a new body, he has a lot of merit for what he has done, and he has taken several Ballon d'Or awards away from the genius," the former Argentine player added.

    Also read: Hearts pour in for Bella Esmeralda after Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares adorable snap

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    37-year-old Ronaldo is eager to leave Manchester United and join a team participating in the Champions League, so the former Argentina international ruled out the possibility of the Portuguese returning to Real Madrid. "Cristiano at Real Madrid is a closed case, that's it. Florentino [Perez, president of Real Madrid] under no circumstance would retrace his steps, but what Ronaldo did at Real Madrid puts him among the greatest in the history of the club, and I think that's enough," he said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list snt

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners snt

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years snt

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final snt

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden titles; fans elated as India sweeps singles competition snt

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch maiden gold; wishes pour in as India sweeps singles competition

    Recent Stories

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52 drb

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52

    Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and had suicidal thoughts RBA

    Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and had suicidal thoughts

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers 9 from Eknath Shinde s Sena 9 from BJP gcw

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers; 9 from Eknath Shinde's Sena, 9 from BJP

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment drb

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon