    Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer

    Belgian football star Eden Hazard has turned down an attractive offer from Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club owned by David Beckham.

    Football Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:42 PM IST

    Belgian football star Eden Hazard has recently made headlines as he declined an enticing offer from Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, which is owned by the legendary football icon David Beckham. The news, reported by Voetbalkrant, came as a surprise to many, considering the star-studded roster Miami has already assembled, boasting the likes of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.

    Miami's management was determined to lure Hazard, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker, to join their ambitious project in the United States. However, the Belgian player has firmly set his sights on staying in Europe, where he believes he can continue to flourish on the pitch. Being a free agent, Hazard has the liberty to explore various possibilities for his next career move, but recent speculation about a potential return to Belgium with Anderlecht has been promptly squashed, putting an end to the hopes of a sentimental homecoming for the player.

    Looking back at Hazard's illustrious professional career, it all began in France, where he rose to prominence as one of the most promising young talents while playing for Lille. During his time there, he showcased his incredible skills and footballing prowess, tallying an impressive record of 50 goals and 53 assists in 194 games, capturing the attention of top clubs across Europe.

    

    In 2012, Chelsea successfully acquired Hazard, making him their prized target at the time. His time with the London club proved to be nothing short of extraordinary, helping secure two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. With consistent outstanding performances, Hazard left an indelible mark at Stamford Bridge, amassing a remarkable 110 goals and 92 assists in over 300 appearances, earning a place among Chelsea's all-time greats.

    However, football journeys are often filled with twists and turns, and Hazard's path took an unexpected turn when he decided to embark on a new adventure with Real Madrid in 2019. Joining the prestigious Spanish club was undoubtedly a dream come true, but his time in Madrid was plagued by injuries and struggles to maintain consistent form on the field. 

    

    As the football world eagerly watches Hazard's next move, the speculation surrounding his destination remains rife. Many European clubs are vying for the chance to secure the services of this once gifted winger, with fans and football enthusiasts alike waiting in anticipation to witness where Hazard's extraordinary talents will shine next.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:42 PM IST
