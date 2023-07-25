Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City unveils captivating third kit for 2023/24 campaign in Japan

    Manchester City has taken the football world by storm with the grand revelation of their new third kit, specially crafted for the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign

    Football Manchester City unveils captivating third kit for 2023/24 campaign in Japan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Manchester City has recently revealed their stylish new third kit, set to be worn during the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign. The unveiling event took place in Japan, where City is currently on their pre-season tour, and the kit was showcased by prominent players Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, and the newly signed Mateo Kovačić.

    The captivating design of the third shirt boasts a rich dark blue as the main colour, accentuated by striking electric blue lightning bolts, making it stand out as one of the most eye-catching and snazzy kits for the upcoming season. With star players like Grealish, Haaland, and Kovačić serving as models for the launch, fans are already buzzing with excitement to see their beloved team donning this impressive kit on the field.

    The combination of elegance and electrifying elements in the design perfectly captures the spirit of Manchester City's dynamic gameplay, and supporters can't wait to witness their football idols in action, sporting this visually stunning attire. 

    “The amazing electricity that Manchester City brings to the pitch every week is nothing short of awe-inspiring,” said Marco Mueller, Puma Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel.

    “This jersey was conceived to mirror that – the shirt is designed to spark the same excitement in fans that the exhilarating play of football generates in all of us. added Mueller.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe given green light for record-breaking transfer talks with Al Hilal

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Team India could embrace a 'BazBall' approach in Tests osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India could embrace a 'BazBall' approach in Tests

    Football Kylian Mbappe given green light for record-breaking transfer talks with Al Hilal osf

    Kylian Mbappe given green light for record-breaking transfer talks with Al Hilal

    Tennis Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto event due to fatigue, raises concerns for US Open 2023 osf

    Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto event due to fatigue, raises concerns for US Open 2023

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: India targets 2-0 as rain delays first session on Day 5 osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India targets 2-0 as rain delays first session on Day 5

    Cricket Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan osf

    Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon