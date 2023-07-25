Manchester City unveils captivating third kit for 2023/24 campaign in Japan

Manchester City has taken the football world by storm with the grand revelation of their new third kit, specially crafted for the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign

Manchester City has recently revealed their stylish new third kit, set to be worn during the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign. The unveiling event took place in Japan, where City is currently on their pre-season tour, and the kit was showcased by prominent players Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, and the newly signed Mateo Kovačić.

The captivating design of the third shirt boasts a rich dark blue as the main colour, accentuated by striking electric blue lightning bolts, making it stand out as one of the most eye-catching and snazzy kits for the upcoming season. With star players like Grealish, Haaland, and Kovačić serving as models for the launch, fans are already buzzing with excitement to see their beloved team donning this impressive kit on the field.

The combination of elegance and electrifying elements in the design perfectly captures the spirit of Manchester City's dynamic gameplay, and supporters can't wait to witness their football idols in action, sporting this visually stunning attire.

“The amazing electricity that Manchester City brings to the pitch every week is nothing short of awe-inspiring,” said Marco Mueller, Puma Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel.

“This jersey was conceived to mirror that – the shirt is designed to spark the same excitement in fans that the exhilarating play of football generates in all of us. added Mueller.

