    Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

    Former French international and Ballon D'or winner, Karim Benzema, has signed a two-year deal with Saudi league champions Al Ittihad.

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo shows Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead, says Al-Ittihad's new star Benzema osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Karim Benzema, the former French international and Ballon D'or winner, expressed that joining Al Ittihad presents a new challenge for him, as the league is of high quality and features talented players.

    The ex-Real Madrid star recently signed a two-year contract with the Saudi league champions, earning a staggering €200 million euros annually in the Asian country.

    The agreement also includes the possibility of future extensions and incorporates commercial deals. Benzema mentioned his friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, noting that Ronaldo's presence in the Saudi league demonstrates its progress.

    Also read: Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad: Cristiano Ronaldo fans welcome Real Madrid icon to Saudi Arabia with memes

    Benzema aims to achieve similar success and win trophies in Saudi Arabia as he did throughout his illustrious career in Europe. Having scored 354 goals in 648 matches for Real Madrid, Benzema holds the second-highest goal-scoring record in the club's history, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo.

    With an impressive track record of 19 trophies, including 5 Champions League titles and a Ballon D'or, Benzema is still at the peak of his career and is expected to continue breaking scoring records in his new venture in Saudi Arabia.

    “Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It’s a good league and there are many good players," he said in an interview. 

    He also talks about his friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year old feels that the Portugese international have shown, how the Saudi league is getting ahead. Benzema sets his sight to win trophies here like he did in Europe for years.

    “Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe," Benzema added.

    The French star had an illustrious career with Real Madrid, scoring 354 goals in 648 matches, making him the second-highest top scorer in the history of the Los Blancos after Cristiano Ronaldo.
    Benzema has won 19 trophies with Real Madrid, including 5 Champions League titles and even won the prestigious Ballon D’or.

    Karim Benzema is still at his prime and with the kind of form he has, he is expected to break scoring records in Saudi Arabia.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, confirms his father; fans await homecoming after PSG exit

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
