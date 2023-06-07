Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

Karim Benzema, the former French international and Ballon D'or winner, expressed that joining Al Ittihad presents a new challenge for him, as the league is of high quality and features talented players.

The ex-Real Madrid star recently signed a two-year contract with the Saudi league champions, earning a staggering €200 million euros annually in the Asian country.

The agreement also includes the possibility of future extensions and incorporates commercial deals. Benzema mentioned his friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, noting that Ronaldo's presence in the Saudi league demonstrates its progress.

Benzema aims to achieve similar success and win trophies in Saudi Arabia as he did throughout his illustrious career in Europe. Having scored 354 goals in 648 matches for Real Madrid, Benzema holds the second-highest goal-scoring record in the club's history, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo.

With an impressive track record of 19 trophies, including 5 Champions League titles and a Ballon D'or, Benzema is still at the peak of his career and is expected to continue breaking scoring records in his new venture in Saudi Arabia.

“Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It’s a good league and there are many good players," he said in an interview.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe," Benzema added.

