Cristiano Ronaldo sets personal targets for the year 2024

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo capped off an exceptional 2023, finishing the year as the world's leading goal-scorer. Expressing his satisfaction with the achievement, the Portuguese superstar revealed his ambition to replicate this success in the coming year. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, scored a remarkable 54 goals for both his country and his current club, Al Nassr, in 2023. English striker Harry Kane trailed in second place with 52 goals, representing both his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich, while PSG's Kylian Mbappe and City's Erling Haaland scored 52 and 50 goals, respectively.

In an interview with Saudi media outlet SSC Sports, Ronaldo conveyed his joy at reaching this milestone and contributing significantly to both Al-Nassr and the national team.

"I'm very happy; it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy, and next year I will try to do it again," Ronaldo stated, as reported by Goal.com.

Recognised as one of the world's best footballers, Ronaldo's achievements include several records that seem challenging to surpass. Having joined Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has featured in 50 matches, scoring 44 goals for his new team. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has made 18 appearances, netting 20 goals and providing nine assists.

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United in 2021 was marked by controversy, leading to the termination of his contract after criticising coach Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan. Despite the brief tenure, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals in his second stint with the English club.

