Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers; elated to be 'back home'

    Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share pictures from his training session back home.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers; elated to be 'back home' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    Days after Al-Nassr missed out on securing the Saudi Pro League championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Portugal for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Portuguese talisman, who scored a brace against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in March this year, is all set to fire his nation to a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this week then they face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 and Iceland on June 21.

    Also read: WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

    Ahead of Portugal's games this week in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a positive message to his followers. "Always a special feeling to be back home 🇵🇹," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the caption of his post, along with photographs of him training with the Portugal international squad.

    All eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if he can replicate his March heroics for Portugal, hoping to succeed in the Euro 2024 under new manager Roberto Martinez. Last month, the Portugal boss revealed the real reason behind including the legendary striker in his first squad for the nation despite the 38-year-old icon having a dismal World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar last December.

    Also read: 'Cristiano Ronaldo best in history': Former agent Mendes breaks his silence over split from Al-Nassr star

    Martinez had claimed that after just one talk, the choice to include Ronaldo in his first squad for Portugal was simple. In an interview with TalkSPORT, the Portugal manager said, "For Cristiano Ronaldo, he wasn’t ready to step away. He (Ronaldo) was ready and wanting to be a part of the new cycle and at that point it was very easy to include him into the March camp and then you can make a football decision." 

    "He (Ronaldo) scored four goals, he was a real leader, a captain and someone who brings an experience that no other player has in world football. He’s someone who can reach 200 caps for your country and someone who needs to be used in your dressing room," Martinez added.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ajax shocks fans with surprising new head coach appointment osf

    Ajax shocks fans with surprising new head coach appointment

    football Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch osf

    Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

    tennis ATP 250: Nick Kyrgios suffers defeat to rising Chinese star Wu Yibing in Stuttgart return osf

    ATP 250: Nick Kyrgios suffers defeat to rising Chinese star Wu Yibing in Stuttgart return

    tennis Hong Kong to host Men's ATP Tennis Event after 20-year gap, serving as Australian Open warm-up osf

    Hong Kong to host Men's ATP Tennis Event after 20-year gap, serving as Australian Open warm-up

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness osf

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness

    Recent Stories

    football Ajax shocks fans with surprising new head coach appointment osf

    Ajax shocks fans with surprising new head coach appointment

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design colours storage price ahead of global launch gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design and colours ahead of global launch

    football Bellingham's move to Real Madrid: Can the youngster live up to the hype and deliver on the big stage? osf

    Bellingham's move to Real Madrid: Can the youngster live up to the hype and deliver on the big stage?

    PM Modi's US Visit: Will MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone deal be struck?

    PM Modi's US Visit: Will MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone deal be struck?

    27 year old Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London gcw

    27-year-old Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon