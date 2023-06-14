Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers; elated to be 'back home'

Days after Al-Nassr missed out on securing the Saudi Pro League championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Portugal for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Portuguese talisman, who scored a brace against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in March this year, is all set to fire his nation to a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this week then they face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 and Iceland on June 21.

Also read: WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

Ahead of Portugal's games this week in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a positive message to his followers. "Always a special feeling to be back home 🇵🇹," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the caption of his post, along with photographs of him training with the Portugal international squad.

All eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if he can replicate his March heroics for Portugal, hoping to succeed in the Euro 2024 under new manager Roberto Martinez. Last month, the Portugal boss revealed the real reason behind including the legendary striker in his first squad for the nation despite the 38-year-old icon having a dismal World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar last December.

Also read: 'Cristiano Ronaldo best in history': Former agent Mendes breaks his silence over split from Al-Nassr star

Martinez had claimed that after just one talk, the choice to include Ronaldo in his first squad for Portugal was simple. In an interview with TalkSPORT, the Portugal manager said, "For Cristiano Ronaldo, he wasn’t ready to step away. He (Ronaldo) was ready and wanting to be a part of the new cycle and at that point it was very easy to include him into the March camp and then you can make a football decision."

"He (Ronaldo) scored four goals, he was a real leader, a captain and someone who brings an experience that no other player has in world football. He’s someone who can reach 200 caps for your country and someone who needs to be used in your dressing room," Martinez added.