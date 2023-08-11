Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speculation surrounding Neymar's FC Barcelona return intensifies

    The football world is abuzz with anticipation as rumours intensify about Neymar's potential return to FC Barcelona. 

    Speculation surrounding Neymar's FC Barcelona return intensifies
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 8:24 PM IST

    Fans have witnessed a crescendo of speculation around Neymar's potential homecoming to FC Barcelona, a scenario that is gaining a lot of traction. While FC Barcelona's manager, Xavi Hernandez, doesn't seem entirely sold on the notion of reuniting with his former teammate, the club's leadership views this prospect with considerable optimism.

    Neymar's return could be a game-changing signing for club president Joan Laporta, especially after the Catalans' heartbreak following Lionel Messi's departure.

    Beyond the spotlight, there's a financial motivation driving Neymar's potential comeback. At a juncture when FC Barcelona contends with financial challenges due to the transition to Montjuic, his return could provide a vital boost.

    Also Read: Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe's contract dilemma and impending consequences

    Crucially, the reported contract agreement between Neymar and Barcelona has generated significant buzz. According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the parties have successfully inked a comprehensive deal encompassing personal terms.

    The seasoned reporter contends that Barcelona and Neymar have come to an agreement on a two-year contract, offering the player a lucrative €13 million annual net salary along with performance-based incentives.

    Furthermore, an intriguing feature is the inclusion of an option to extend the contract for an additional year, signifying a potentially longer-term commitment between the Brazilian star and the Catalan club. As negotiations progress, the football world eagerly anticipates Neymar's fate and whether his return to FC Barcelona will materialise as anticipated.

    Also Read: Harry Kane's transfer saga takes dramatic twist; Tottenham 'revoke permission' to travel to Munich

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 8:24 PM IST
