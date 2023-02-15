Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    Following PSG's 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg, Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to send a message to fans. However, the 'weird' translation of his post is what has sparked conspiracy theories.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Despite battling a thigh injury and two goals being ruled out for off-side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe could not turn the tide for the French giants in their 1-0 defeat at home against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday. However, the 24-year-old star is in no mood to give up.

    Mbappe stunned PSG fans by regaining fitness in record time as he came off the bench in the 57th minute of the clash at Parc des Princes. Although the French giants have recently suffered a dip in form, fuelled by injuries to Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Renato Sanches, PSG was in top-notch form throughout Tuesday's clash. However, the Ligue 1 champions could not respond to Kingsley Coman's lone strike for Bayern Munich in the 53rd minute.

    Also read: How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    Following this loss, Mbappe noted, "As we said, we have to look at the positives. It's a two-legged tie. We can't change what happened in the first leg, so we will go there to qualify. We know that there is a possibility. There is still a good possibility of qualifying. So we will go there with a lot of energy and determination."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

    Although Mbappe may have calmed the PSG fans' nerves with this statement, his latest Instagram post following the defeat against Bayern Munich is what has sent supporters into a tizzy. The 24-year-old sensation posted a photograph of himself with the caption: "Tout reste à faire…", which translates to 'Everything has to be done'.

    However, what's interesting is when a user clicks on the translation option available in the post it translates to: "All that remains to be done... 🔴🔵 Manchester United's team is now on @psg."

    The 'weird' translation of Mbappe's latest Instagram post has sparked a massive reaction from fans, including Manchester United's in-form forward Marcus Rashford. The Englishman posted a fire emoticon, which forced fans to believe that the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner is perhaps on his way to Old Trafford and could spell doomsday for opposing teams along with the England international.

    "Rashford knows something we don't know. Tell us he is coming to Man United," noted one fan in the post's comments section, while another added, "Teammates soon."

    A third fan noted, "United calling, bro," while a fourth stated, "As long as you are in Paris, you will never win the champions league."

    Meanwhile, Mbappe's latest Instagram post that translates into something related to Manchester United has sparked conspiracy theories across social media.

    "Mbappe trying to force a move to Man United," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Agent Mbappe announcing Qatari owners have bought Manchester United."

    A third noted, "Even IG google translate knows how desperate United fans are," while a fourth stated, "Second time he’s done this."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Mbappe's Instagram post following PSG's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash:

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
