Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi's 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United

    Barcelona will host Manchester United in their Europa League clash on Thursday, and all eyes will be on how Xavi Hernandez plans to tackle the threat from in-form Marcus Rashford.

    football Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    All eyes will be on in-form Marcus Rashford when Manchester United travel to Barcelona to take on the La Liga leaders in their Europa League first-leg clash on Thursday. And according to reports, the Catalan club's boss Xavi Hernandez has devised a special strategy to keep the Englishman quiet in the play-off clash at Camp Nou.

    Man United manager Erik ten Hag has broken many a record in the opening seven months of his reign at Old Trafford and will now aim to mastermind the Red Devils' first-ever win at the iconic stadium on the club's seventh trip to Barcelona.

    Also read: PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    After getting knocked out of the Champions League group stage, Xavi has plans to help Barcelona extend its winning streak to 11 games and get significantly closer to the round of 16. According to AS, the Barcelona boss plans to utilise Ronald Araujo as the 'antidote' to the in-form Rashford. Araujo is expected to silence the England international as the Red Devils attempt to gain an advantage back at M16.

    football Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United snt

    The report claims Barcelona's Araujo has been told to ensure he doesn't allow Rashford to 'receive balls into space'. In that situation, Xavi Herandez thinks the 25-year-old forward is most dangerous when he teams up with Luke Shaw, a longtime United and England teammate.

    Meanwhile, Raphinha is rumoured to have been assigned a specific task to neutralise Shaw and stop his frequent bombardments down the left flank. 

    Rashford is having a dream season, registering 21 goals and eight assists in 34 games in all competitions. In his last nine Premier League games, he has scored eight times, most recently helping Ten Hag's team defeat Leeds United on Sunday.

    Also read: How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    However, Araujo will be well prepared for the challenge after being asked to play a similar role in recent El Clasico matches with Real Madrid against Vinicius Jr. His "next target" is Rashford, and Barcelona is sure that if he is taken out of the game, United will lose a significant threat.

    With Jadon Sancho or Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing and Wout Weghorst in the centre, the 25-year-old is expected to start on the left wing.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here is how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here's how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)

    football UCL UEFA Champions League 2022-23: I know the difficulty to play in San Siro atmosphere - Antonio Conte after Tottenham Hotspur loss to AC Milan-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'I know the difficulty to play in San Siro's atmosphere' - Conte after Tottenham's loss to Milan

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with weird Instagram post Man United Marcus Rashford adds fuel to fire snt

    PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    WPL Womens Premier League 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB after tennis star Sania Mirza roped in as mentor-ayh

    WPL 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

    WPL Womens Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians MI kicks start campaign against Gujarat Giants GG in opener on March 4-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians kicks start campaign against Gujarat Giants in opener on March 4

    Recent Stories

    Slap Day 2023 Check out Anti Valentine week memes funny messages wishes quotes for your ex you hate RBA

    Slap Day 2023: Check out Anti-Valentine’s week memes, funny messages, wishes, quotes for your ex you hate

    Telangana Six coaches of Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar, no casualties reported AJR

    Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar, no casualties reported

    Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist vma

    Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here is how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here's how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)

    Nokia X30 5G with 100 pc recycled aluminium frame launched will go on sale on Feb 20 know price specs other details gcw

    Nokia X30 5G with recycled aluminium frame launched: Check out its price, specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon