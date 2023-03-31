Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James immortalised in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's gym - WATCH

Until now Michael Jordan, Ronaldo Nazario, Pele and Kobe Bryant were the stars of one of the canvases in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's famous 'Idol Wall' in his personal gymnasium.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, one of Real Madrid's sensational stars, has immortalised legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo and iconic LA Lakers' LeBron James in his home gymnasium with a spectacular painting by artist Rene Makela.

Until now, the 22-year-old star's 'Idol Wall' featured legendary basketball stars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and iconic footballers Pele and Ronaldo Nazario. With the addition of former Real Madrid icon Ronaldo and LeBron James, Vinicius Junior's home gym looks like a canvas of inspiration.

Earlier, the Portuguese talisman jokingly told Vinicius Junior through his social media networks, "I'm missing there." And we're certain the Real Madrid star wouldn't have taken this comment seriously as he has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo.

Vinicius Junior contacted Majorcan artist Rene Makela to have him enlarge his 'Idol Wall'.

"Idol Wall is a very special place for me. Knowing that an athlete as extraordinary as Vinicius is motivated every day surrounded by my art is a unique feeling and professional pride. On a personal level I am enormously grateful for the close treatment that always Both Vini and his family have me with me and, of course, I'm very happy with their reaction to see the final result," said the Mallorcan artist, who has worked for other athletes such as Antoine Griezmann, Anny Machado and Matt Kemp, among others.