Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Conor Gallagher's stellar performance led Chelsea to a late 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

    Conor Gallagher's brilliance sparked Chelsea's late surge, dealing a blow to Crystal Palace with a 3-1 victory.

    Football Conor Gallagher's stellar performance led Chelsea to a late 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    In an impressive late push, Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace, with Conor Gallagher delivering a standout performance against his former club at Selhurst Park. The hosts, already facing challenges due to injuries to key players Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi, took the lead through a stunning maiden goal from Jefferson Lerma.

    Gallagher swiftly responded, equalising just after the delayed start to the second half, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season in the 47th minute. As the relegation-threatened hosts aimed to secure a valuable point, Gallagher struck again in the final moments of normal time, sealing Chelsea's victory just before Enzo Fernandez ensured a top-half finish for the Blues.

    Amid uncertainties about the reception Crystal Palace would receive following a 4-1 loss to rivals Brighton, the overall mood, despite pre-match protests, seemed less sour than expected. Roy Hodgson's diminished side displayed resilience, taking the lead with Lerma's remarkable goal.

    Former Eagles loanee Gallagher, who had previously scored a winner in this fixture in October 2022, had a chance before halftime, while Chelsea dominated possession. The second half kicked off with a delay due to technical issues, creating a lighthearted atmosphere as Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" played in the stadium.

    Gallagher's 47th-minute goal marked a turnaround for Chelsea, leading to a livelier and more disciplined performance in the second half. Despite Palace's chances, including efforts from Mateta and Munoz, Chelsea applied consistent pressure. The dramatic late stages saw Gallagher's second goal in the 90th minute, echoing a familiar reggae refrain from the away end.

    As Palace seemed to hold on for a crucial point, Cole Palmer assisted Gallagher, securing Chelsea's lead in added time. Any hopes of a late Eagles comeback were crushed when Fernandez calmly found the top left corner. Raheem Sterling and Palmer played pivotal roles in the closing moments, ensuring Chelsea's triumph.

    Also read: Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh central contracts 2024, raising doubts over his International career osf

    Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh central contracts 2024, raising doubts over his International career

    Tennis Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz prioritises Olympic Gold over French Open title osf

    Olympic gold OR French Open title: Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz chooses target for 2024

    cricket England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report osf

    England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report

    N Srinivasan and Lalit Modi eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report snt

    Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report

    cricket Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium osf

    Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium

    Recent Stories

    Determined at 55: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi vkp

    Determined at 55: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi

    Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea RBA

    Usher at Super Bowl Halftime Show: Singer marries Jennifer Goicoechea

    Apple Vision Pro OpenAI chief Sam Altman has to say THIS about it gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: OpenAI chief Sam Altman has to say THIS about it

    Farmers Protests 2.0: 'Poor' farmers with Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, monster tractors raise doubts (WATCH)

    Farmers Protests 2.0: 'Poor' farmers with Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, monster tractors raise doubts (WATCH)

    Wrong put Annadata in jail: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers AJR

    'Wrong to put Annadata in jail': Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon