Romelu Lukaku's cryptic Snapchat post sparks confusion among Chelsea fans

Romelu Lukaku has posted a cryptic message on social media just weeks after apologising to Chelsea and their fans for an interview he gave in Italy.

Just weeks after apologising to Chelsea and their fans for an interview Romelu Lukaku gave in Italy, the Belgian has set tongues wagging yet again, this time with a cryptic message on social media platform Snapchat. The 28-year-old striker, who returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer, had in an interview with Sky Italia admitted to frustrations over his selection whilst also hinting at a possible Inter Milan return.

The interview sparked massive outrage among Chelsea fans, with manager Thomas Tuchel leaving the Belgium international out of action until Lukaku apologised and clarified his comments. Since then, the striker has been out of form, with many questioning his commitment and blaming him for the Blues faltering title charge.

Also read: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down move to Manchester City from Inter Milan in 2020

Following Chelsea's semi-final 1-0 win against Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup, which saw Lukaku score the only goal, the Belgian posted a message on Snapchat that read: If you have to force it, then it probably doesn't fit.

While it remains unclear why Lukaku posted this message, the post has drawn attention among Blues fans, with several suggesting that this message will do little to build confidence around his long-term future in the West London club.

In December 2021, Lukaku had told Sky Italia admitted that he has always had Inter Milan in his heart and expressed hope to return to the club someday.

"Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I hope so. I hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at the top level to win more together," the striker had said.

The interview saw the Belgium international left out of Chelsea's crucial clash with Liverpool in early January. The Blues came from behind to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

However, Lukaku explained his comments, underlining his commitment to Chelsea. "To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I caused. You guys have known my connection with this club since my teenage years, so I understand you guys being upset. It's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games, trying to make sure that we win games," the striker said in an interview with the club website.

"And also to the manager, I apologise, and also to my team-mates and the board, because I think it was not the right moment also and I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and that I perform for the team in the best manner," Lukaku added.

The striker is likely to be back in action on Saturday in the final of the Club World Cup against Brazilian side Palmeiras.