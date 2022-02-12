  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Romelu Lukaku's cryptic Snapchat post sparks confusion among Chelsea fans

    Romelu Lukaku has posted a cryptic message on social media just weeks after apologising to Chelsea and their fans for an interview he gave in Italy.

    football club world cup Romelu Lukaku cryptic Snapchat post sparks confusion among Chelsea fans
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Just weeks after apologising to Chelsea and their fans for an interview Romelu Lukaku gave in Italy, the Belgian has set tongues wagging yet again, this time with a cryptic message on social media platform Snapchat. The 28-year-old striker, who returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer, had in an interview with Sky Italia admitted to frustrations over his selection whilst also hinting at a possible Inter Milan return.

    The interview sparked massive outrage among Chelsea fans, with manager Thomas Tuchel leaving the Belgium international out of action until Lukaku apologised and clarified his comments. Since then, the striker has been out of form, with many questioning his commitment and blaming him for the Blues faltering title charge.

    Also read: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down move to Manchester City from Inter Milan in 2020

    Following Chelsea's semi-final 1-0 win against Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup, which saw Lukaku score the only goal, the Belgian posted a message on Snapchat that read: If you have to force it, then it probably doesn't fit.

    While it remains unclear why Lukaku posted this message, the post has drawn attention among Blues fans, with several suggesting that this message will do little to build confidence around his long-term future in the West London club.

    In December 2021, Lukaku had told Sky Italia admitted that he has always had Inter Milan in his heart and expressed hope to return to the club someday.

    "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I hope so. I hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at the top level to win more together," the striker had said.

    The interview saw the Belgium international left out of Chelsea's crucial clash with Liverpool in early January. The Blues came from behind to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. 

    However, Lukaku explained his comments, underlining his commitment to Chelsea. "To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I caused. You guys have known my connection with this club since my teenage years, so I understand you guys being upset. It's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games, trying to make sure that we win games," the striker said in an interview with the club website.

    "And also to the manager, I apologise, and also to my team-mates and the board, because I think it was not the right moment also and I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and that I perform for the team in the best manner," Lukaku added.

    The striker is likely to be back in action on Saturday in the final of the Club World Cup against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue-ayh

    IND vs WI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Aston Martin new car with revised livery revealed-ayh

    Formula 1 2022: Aston Martin's new car with revised livery revealed

    Is Virat Kohli an Allu Arjun fan? Check out his Srivalli walk (Video) RCB

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Windies plays for pride as Men in Blue eye clean sweep

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India reports 50,407 new cases, positivity rate at 3.43% - ADT

    Coronavirus: India reports 50,407 new cases, positivity rate at 3.43%

    Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers see pics drb

    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam-dnm

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam

    India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part-dnm

    India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon