"In the same way we fight against racism, we should look at this too because we don't have a right to respond and it is not easy to be insulted during the entire match," said Simeone.

"My reaction isn't justifiable but do you know what it is like to be insulted for 90 minutes?

"I hope Liverpool can improve that aspect and that when they identify the person who did that, there will be consequences.

"There were insults throughout the match, including gestures. It's clear that I'm the one who has to stay calm, I have to put up with the insults, the gestures and any situation because I'm in a position where I have to put up with it."