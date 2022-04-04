'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid

Pep Guardiola laughed off suggestions he overthinks in European knockout games by claiming Manchester City will line up with 12 players against Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Pep Guardiola laughed off suggestions that he overthinks in European knockout games by claiming the team will line up 12 players at the Etihad on Tuesday.

The Sky Blues are in the hunt for their first Champions League title after they lost last season's final against Chelsea, for which the Spaniard did not play City's preferred holding midfielders. Guardiola also played three at the back in a quarter-final defeat by Lyon in 2020, and he addressed his doubters over European failures ahead of his meeting with Diego Simeone's side tomorrow.

"In the Champions League, always I overthink. I overthink a lot. Absolutely," Guardiola said.

"That's why I've had good results. I love to overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I take inspiration, and there will be incredible tactics tomorrow. We'll play with 12," the Spaniard added.

Although City is still fighting on three fronts, Guardiola cut a relaxed figure and rejected the notion that Atletico Madrid will arrive in Manchester happy to defend throughout the first leg.

"Watching Atletico, there is a misconception about the way he [Simeone] played. He is more offensive than people believe. They don't want to take risks, but when the ball is in our half… they know exactly the way they have to play in specific moments," the City boss said.

"I'm not going to talk one second about stupid debates. Everyone tries to win. If they win, he will be right. If we win, I will be right," Guardiola added.

"Don't give any space. Don't give an inch. As a team, they want to avoid risk in central areas. They are incredibly aggressive. When they win the ball, they play. They are the champions of the Spanish league. Over the last 20 years, this league is the champion [in Europe]," the Spaniard concluded.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva believes that his team are better equipped to routinely navigate their way through to the finals on May 28 in Paris after learning from past mistakes in tight knockout matches.

"The team I see today is well prepared for these moments. We were a great team back in the day, but the team is much better prepared now than five years ago. Definitely, an improvement, and it comes with experience. We've had our disappointments. We know each other better. We know everything we have to do in every phase of the game. We know what to do when we concede," the Portugal international stated.