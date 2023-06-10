Champions League Final, Man City vs Inter: Revisiting 3 biggest upsets ever in grand finale (WATCH)

In the UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City is set to face Inter Milan. Despite being favoured, City may encounter a surprising challenge from the underdogs.

Huge favourites are a rarity in Champions League finals, and it's understandable given the competition between Europe's top teams throughout the season, resulting in only two remaining contenders. Recent finals have been tight, with the last three ending in 1-0 scores, and only one of the past 18 finals being won by a margin of more than two goals in regular time.

However, this year may present a different scenario as Manchester City is heavily favoured to win their first Champions League title and complete a historic treble against Inter in Istanbul on Saturday. Let's explore the three most significant Champions League final upsets since 1993.

2012: Chelsea beat Bayern in Munich

In 2012, Chelsea achieved a remarkable upset by defeating Bayern Munich in the Champions League final held in Munich. The journey to the final was filled with surprises as Chelsea faced numerous challenges along the way. Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League that season, they overcame tough opponents, including Barcelona in the semi-finals. In the final, Chelsea had to endure a disadvantageous situation: playing away at Bayern's Allianz Arena without key players due to suspension. Against all odds, Chelsea survived an onslaught of shots, equalizing late in the game and ultimately winning on penalties to claim their first Champions League title.



2005: Liverpool’s comeback stuns Milan

When Liverpool traveled to Istanbul to face Milan, they had finished fifth in the Premier League and endured a challenging season with 14 league losses. By halftime in the Champions League final, they were trailing by three goals, leading to feelings of regret among the players, including Jamie Carragher, who felt they had let down their loyal supporters. However, what followed was a historic comeback that is widely regarded as one of the greatest in football history. Liverpool scored three goals in quick succession during the second half, defying Milan's strong defensive record. The match ultimately went to penalties, with Liverpool emerging as the victors. This remarkable performance and unexpected turnaround will never be forgotten.

1997: Dortmund defy the odds against the Old Lady

While Chelsea and Liverpool had established themselves as formidable teams, the same could not be said for Dortmund leading up to their clash with Juventus in the 1997 final. Despite winning the Bundesliga in 1995 and 1996, Dortmund was not considered on par with the Italian giants. Juventus, the reigning champions who had defeated Ajax in the previous year's final, boasted an impressive lineup of star players. The additions of Zinedine Zidane and Christian Vieiri strengthened an already talented squad featuring Alen Bokšić, Alessandro Del Piero, Didier Deschamps, and the legendary Ciro Ferrera in defense.

In contrast, Dortmund's midfield consisted of Paulo Sousa, a former Juventus player who felt unwanted by the club, and Paul Lambert, a relatively unknown Scottish midfielder signed on a free transfer from Motherwell. While it may not have been a classic David versus Goliath scenario, the unexpected result certainly caught everyone by surprise.

